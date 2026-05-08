ESET: Don’t fear the ‘AI Terminator’, but prepare for agent risks

The prevailing anxiety in boardrooms is that artificial intelligence (AI), fuelled by recent breakthrough advancements in frontier models, will soon unleash a wave of autonomous cyber attacks against corporate defences.

Tony Anscombe, chief security evangelist at cyber security firm ESET, would like everyone to take a collective breath. “Some people I talk to think, ‘AI is attacking us’,” Anscombe said in a recent interview with Computer Weekly. “No, AI is not attacking you. We’re not quite a Terminator yet.”

Instead of deploying omnipotent digital adversaries, modern cyber criminals are acting like efficiency experts, integrating AI tools to automate mundane but highly effective tasks: drafting flawless phishing emails, mimicking executives in messages and automating the hunt for stolen credentials.

The reason hackers haven’t unleashed fully autonomous AI models to attack networks, Anscombe argued, boils down to simple economics: they don’t need to.

“There’s a lot of low-hanging fruit already,” he said, noting that basic internet scans continually reveal poorly secured remote-access systems and virtual private networks. “There are still a lot of organisations out there that publicly expose weaknesses. That means the cyber criminal has too much opportunity already.”

But the seeds of next-generation, AI-driven malware are already being sown, sometimes by accident. Anscombe pointed to a recent incident involving researchers at a New York university who successfully developed a proof-of-concept malware that uses an AI prompt mechanism. Once inside a system, the malware could dynamically analyse the digital environment, rewrite its own script on the fly, and independently decide whether to steal data. The researchers, however, inadvertently published the source code to a public malware-testing database.

“Once you put something out in the public domain, then somebody else can take it, reverse engineer it, modify it and reuse it for their own purposes,” Anscombe said. “Suddenly, you’ve got the work already done for cyber criminals.”

While mainstream hackers are not yet using such tools, ESET researchers have begun tracing similar sophisticated tactics back to state-aligned hacking groups.