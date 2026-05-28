Challenging AI hype narratives with director Valerie Veatch

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been engulfed by hype. Boosters and doomers alike speak prophetically about the coming utopias and dystopias that will be ushered in by this technology, which is apparently on the precipice of gaining consciousness any day now…

Although their hazy visions of the future diverge significantly, both narratives imbue the technology with an anthropomorphised sense of power and agency, and paint its development as an ontological inevitability.

“We couldn’t possibly stop it, even if we wanted – get out of the way or be crushed by the wheels of progress.” So it goes.

All the while, the developers of AI – capitalist firms focused on profit margin rather than social good, which may or may not come as an ancillary benefit, who really cares? – are more than happy to play along with the idea that AI is uniquely capable of delivering every possible vision of the future.

In embracing the idea that AI will either immanentize the eschaton or send humanity into an irreversible death spiral, what is concealed are the relationships of power that underpin both its development and implementation.

“This is not about technology, it’s about power,” says Valerie Veatch, director of Ghost in the machine, a new investigative documentary on the chequered history of AI.

“The AI booster and doomer are two sides of the same coin, but it’s all tech bro hype. The axis of these two poles is this notion of ‘super intelligence’ – that the machine is going to become human in its thinking and is going to gain agency.”

She adds that this then leads to fantasies around what a “self-conscious slave” would do to us with all of its power: “It’s a very post-colonial, late-capitalist male fantasy.”

In essence, both booster and doomer narratives perpetuate the anti-democratic idea that AI, in all its inevitability and omnipotence, is the exclusive domain of the high priests of Silicon Valley, who alone possess the requisite resources and technical expertise to control it.

Instead of interviewing the peddlers of AI about how they’re building a machinic God capable of delivering double percentage economic growth every year from now until the heat death of the universe, Veatch interrogates the intellectual, social and material foundations of the technology, critiquing how it has been historically shaped by racist eugenics, misogyny, colonialism and the entrenched power of capitalist hierarchies.

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty

“AI systems are not gaining consciousness, they’re not going to cure cancer, they’re not going to create any new ideas. But what they are going to do is sort data in increasingly harmful ways”

Valerie Veatch, filmmaker

In tracing the historical development of AI, Veatch punctures these now all-too-familiar hype narratives by offering a critical analysis of how it came to be in the first place, as well as the material impacts it is having on people and the planet today.

From the exploitation of data workers to the environmental destitution of resource-guzzling datacentres, Veatch argues that AI hype narratives work to obscure the clear and present dangers of the technology.

Rather than portraying AI as remotely neutral or objective, Veatch seeks to challenge the fallacies and hubris that have built up around the technology, and promote a culture of technological refusal that ultimately rejects a vision of the future shaped by a small group of Silicon Valley techno-elites who are taking an increasingly fascistic turn.

Speaking with Computer Weekly about her documentary – premiered in competition at the Sundance 2026 and currently in theatres around the world or available to rent on Kinema ahead of its PBS release in September – Veatch recounts how she has attempted to break through the usual AI hype narratives and the difficulties she faced in doing so.

Setting out on the warpath In October 2024, Veatch became involved in an early access programme for artists organised by OpenAI, which would see creatives interact for the first time with the firm’s text-to-video generative AI (GenAI) model, Sora. The rhetoric surrounding the event was immediately striking: AI would liberate the filmmaker and democratise the production process. Veatch, however, left shocked: “There should be a special word for the horrible thing that happens when something comes up that you didn’t prompt. Immediately, I noticed horrendous images that were hugely sexist and hugely racist.” Although Veatch raised concerns directly with OpenAI representatives, she left with the impression that “it’s not something they really want to address”. Left with “the ick”, Veatch set out on the warpath, speaking with dozens of critical AI experts over a nine-month period. At first, there was no intention of creating a film, but as the conversations piled up, Veatch noticed a cohesive story starting to emerge. “Everybody’s telling parts of the same story, like different notes of the same song,” she says. Eventually, Veatch ended up with around eight hours of select footage, which she then began condensing into a feature-length documentary. “I felt this film could be a vessel for a lot of the existing work in the tech critical space. All the ingredients inside the machine learning stew come from the framework of colonialism, extraction, control, so maybe it could centre some of these ideas.” However, despite plugging into a rich body of existing critiques on AI, pitching the film was no easy task: every production and distribution company was simply too enthused about the technology, and refused to back a project that aimed to question its foundational pillars. “Without exception, every single person I approached told me, ‘Our company is launching an AI initiative, and we’re really excited about that’,” she says. “Throughout my career, I’ve done stuff that is tech critical. There’s always that flavour, but I was really surprised at the mainstream mentality, at how you couldn’t really put something out there that said ‘AI sucks’.” In the end, the self-funded project is being distributed via a combination of film festivals, virtual cinema screenings and television broadcasts, and is opening in UK theatres on 5 June 2026.

Breaking the hype: AI as it actually exists For Veatch, any project that engages in the hype rhetoric of the booster and doomer misses the realities of the technology as it exists today. From an environmental standpoint, it means missing how the technology is “actively destroying the planet and displacing water resources”, while from a labour perspective, it means ignoring the human toll of delivering AI. Highlighting, for example, how Waymo recently admitted to Congress that its autonomous vehicles are operated remotely by workers in the Philippines who are getting paid a dollar a day, or how data labellers in Kenya are suffering mental health repercussions as a result of their gig work for AI firms, Veatch says there is a “level of labour obscurity” that is staggering. “The massive amount of money that is required for these systems to operate certainly doesn’t go to those folks,” she says. Moving away from the production side of things, Veatch adds that, in its real-world operation, AI also leads to an “algorithmic intensification” of the existing negative patterns within society. “Going into the structure of a dataset, it certainly does not represent anything other than a very specific world view that sources that dataset, so it’s funny when people turn around and imagine that these systems would produce anything different,” she says. “If you [use algorithms or AI systems] to send police to a neighbourhood, they’re going to find more crime, that neighbourhood’s going to read as having a higher crime index, and more police will be sent. It’s a self-fulfilling thing.” Ultimately, Veatch concludes that when we focus on doomer-hype narratives, “it obscures the human rights that are displaced through the environmental and labour components of the technology … and we miss the real harms of the algorithmic system”.

Planetary technicity/global dehumanisation For Veatch, it is no coincidence that AI – an extractivist technology that relies on the exploitation of hidden human labour and the unprecedented accumulation of data and natural resources – is taking off during a period of mass global dehumanisation. From Sudan and Congo to Nagorno-Karabakh and Gaza, genocidal violence has reached a scale that most people alive today will not have seen in their lifetimes. And this is the same time as AI is being revered as a messianic second coming. “We have this mass scale dehumanisation, and at the same time have this elaborately funded, hugely propagandistic project to hype machines that can think and hype this idea of super intelligence,” she says. “It’s interesting on a macro level how these trends are firing. It’s much easier to imagine AI as this ‘God thing’ than to imagine an end to children starving and dying.” She adds that the computational, algorithmic logic of AI also represents a cultural tendency towards dehumanisation, as it reduces the complex lives of human beings to numbers or data points. It is no mistake then that AI is applied by governments to areas where the people on the receiving end of it are deemed as more expendable than others: immigration, welfare systems, policing and the military. The advent of AI, therefore, creates a utilitarian feedback loop, where human thinking becomes increasingly cold and mechanical, and machine thinking can be increasingly relied on because it has become so entwined with how people view one another as distant, atomised others. In applying AI to these situations, it then becomes easier to deny someone their benefits, subject them to increasingly intense surveillance, or even kill them. “One thing that these systems are good at is causing harm,” she says, linking back to the idea of algorithmic intensification: “If you plug an LLM [large language model] into a targeting system, which is scraping a population for who’s the likely target for your next drone attack, as we see playing out like every day in the Middle East, what do you think will happen? “These systems are not gaining consciousness, they’re not going to cure cancer, they’re not going to create any new ideas. But what they are going to do is sort data in increasingly harmful ways.”