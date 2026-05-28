Ministers refused to sign off £563m Capita contract amid civil service pension disaster

Ministers refused to sign off a contract to Capita as a result of the supplier’s much-publicised problems in civil service pension administration.

Computer Weekly understands a £563m contract that Capita had all but sewn up with the Cabinet Office was cancelled after ministers refused to approve it due to Capita’s Civil Service Pension Scheme (CSPS) administration failures.

According to sources, Capita was set to be awarded the Learning Frameworks 2.0 contract, which will replace existing learning and development contracts held by KPMG, but the government has cancelled the procurement and will bring the service in-house.

The Learning Framework provides access to learning, development and coaching for public sector organisations.

The Cabinet Office, which is the awarding authority, was contacted for comment on the status of the tender, but had not responded when this article was published.

Capita refused to comment on the Learning Framework 2.0 contract.

Awarding Capita lucrative government contracts now has a political cost as a result of the CSPS mess. According to figures from Tussell, Capita currently has about 230 live contracts with the public sector, worth £7.7bn.

Political pressure MPs and government ministers understand the strong public sceptisim associated with the supplier and are questioning decisions to choose it for government contracts. Capita has already been removed from the Royal Mail Pension Scheme administration following failures and the ramifications of bad publicity around CSPS, and there is political pressure on government to find alternatives. Cabinet Office minster Nick Thomas-Symonds told MPs that the contract was terminated following what he described as Capita’s “failure to meet critical transition milestones, and a lack of confidence in the supplier’s ability to implement and transition to the new operating model in a timely fashion…” MPs are also turning the screws. During a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing earlier this month that quizzed officials about government shared services, MPs questioned Capita’s continued success in tying down lucrative government contracts. During the hearing, attention turned to Capita’s recent cross department Synergy Synergy Business Process Services contact win, worth almost £1bn. The decade-long contract supports back-office services for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Ministry of Justice, Home Office, and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. PAC member Clive Betts asked Dianne Jeans, senior responsible officer for the Synergy programme at the DWP, whether she understands “the amount of scepticism there is, given Capita’s performance, of the CSPS?” “It’s been an unhappy experience at every single stage with Capita, but you’ve awarded this contract without any reference to that, apparently,” he said.