Capita secures decade-long government contract amid failure in public sight

Capita has been chosen to provide four government departments with IT-enabled services, while it continues to face criticism for its botched civil service pension contract.

The deal, worth £370m, will run for an initial seven years, with an option to extend by three years.

The 10-year Synergy Business Process Services contract, which according to the official tender has an estimated value of around £959m over 10 years, supports back-office services for the Department for Work and Pensions, Ministry of Justice, Home Office, and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). It includes HR, payroll, recruitment, finance and procurement services as well as service desk support and the technology that they are delivered through.

Capita works with other partners, including hyperscale cloud suppliers, on the service which begins next month.

According to the tender notice: “The Synergy Programme has been established to bring together the individual department plans in line with the Government Business Service (GBS) published Shared Services Strategy for government.” This includes a single technology strategy.

Capita had not responded to a request for comment when this article was published.