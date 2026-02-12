Thousands of unread emails and 20 million database errors cause civil service pension hardship

Capita said it was “overwhelmed” by around 16,000 unread emails and 20 million database errors unexpectedly left to it by the previous supplier of the civil service pension administration.

Following its takeover of the civil service pension scheme (CSPS) admin, Capita has failed to meet its delivery promises and left some claimants in severe financial difficulties.

In 2023, the Cabinet Office awarded Capita a seven-year contract worth £239m for the administration of the CSPS, which has 1.7 million members. The takeover from the previous administrator MyCSP was on 1 December 2025.

Facing MPs in a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting, Chris Clements, managing director of Capita Public Services, was asked if Capita was lied to about the backlog. He said: “We were surprised by the nature of the backlog on going live.”

In January, following a litany of problems, a troubleshooter stepped in from HMRC to lead an “urgent recovery plan”, which included 150 staff being moved temporarily from HMRC to the service.

PAC report showed early warning signs The warning signs already existed in October, when a PAC report said there was a “real risk” that Capita will not be ready to take over the administration of the CSPS on time. The outsourcer hit back at the time, claiming it was “not reflective of the current state of the transition” and was inaccurate. But following failures, the business outsourcing service provider has had £9.9m in payments withheld from it due to missed targets. During the hearing, executives apologised for its failure and pointed to a “huge backlog” of cases left for it by the previous pension administrator. Richard Holroyd, CEO at Capita Public Services, said the supplier is now “fast-tracking any technology” that can help and is deploying “as much artificial intelligence [AI] as we can as fast as we can to help deal with the most important cases”. He said the company is already using AI to read emails and prioritise workload, and it will increase self-services for scheme members in the long run. MPs told stories of constituents left with dire financial problems because of Capita’s failures delivering the scheme administration. PAC committee chair, Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP, began by pointed to earlier warnings over Capita’s readiness and the suffering of people trying to claim their pensions. “Last October, our committee published a report on Capita’s planned takeover from MyCSP of the administration of the civil service pension scheme,” he said. “This has been overseen by the Cabinet Office. In our report, the committee warned that there was a clear risk that Capita would not be ready to take over the administration as planned – and our predictions, sadly, have become a reality.” Clifton-Brown said that MPs have heard “heartbreaking” stories from members of the scheme over the past few months, with many left with no income and having to resort to “hardship loans” from government departments. Both Capita executives apologised profusely and blamed the backlog of cases left by the previous supplier for its failure.