Civil service veteran ‘incandescent’ as wait for pension hits four months amid outsourcing mess

The public sector pension outsourcing disaster continues to leave former civil servants facing financial hardship and keep them in the dark over a resolution.

One retired civil servant, who is currently living off his dwindling savings due to pension delays, wrote to prime minister Keir Starmer over the botched takeover of the pension administration by Capita. “There should be no doubt that I am incandescent with the way that I – and tens of thousands of others – are being treated,” he wrote.

Four months into retirement, following over 40 years of service, former civil servant Steve Tessier, who has no other source of income, has not received a penny in pension payments or any contact from the government or pension administrator Capita.

In 2023, the Cabinet Office awarded Capita a seven-year contract worth £239m for the administration of the civil service pension scheme, which has 1.7 million members. The takeover from the previous administrator, MyCSP, took place on 1 December 2025.

As reported by Computer Weekly, during a recent Public Accounts Committee meeting, Capita told MPs that thousands of unread emails and millions of database errors, inherited by Capita, were part of the problem.

In January, an HMRC troubleshooter was brought in to lead an “urgent recovery plan”. In an update this week, the government said that “remaining pension arrears are scheduled for payment within the next eight weeks, and interest will be applied to all delayed sums”, adding that all 15,000 unread emails have now been opened and assessed.

It said the project to clear the backlog is entering what it described as the third “sprint”, which began this week and will run until 20 March. “This phase will focus on the final resolution of priority backlogs and ensuring the system is prepared for long-term stability,” it added.