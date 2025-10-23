Capita rubbishes Public Accounts Committee report claims

A Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report has concluded there is a “real risk” that Capita will not be ready to take over the administration of the Civil Service Pension Scheme (CSPS) on time, but the outsourcer has hit back claiming the report is “not reflective of the current state of the transition”, and that it contains inaccurate information.

The PAC report on the administration of the CSPS cites inadequate staff levels, unrealistic automation targets and missed IT milestones as concerns.

In 2023, the Cabinet Office awarded Capita a seven-year contract worth £239m for the administration of the CSPS, which has 1.5 million members.

The takeover from current administrator MyCSP is due on 1 December 2025. The PAC said the Cabinet Office informed it that it was undergoing a reset plan over the summer, before making a decision in September on whether to continue with the transition as planned, but it added that the decision to go ahead with the contract award has not yet been confirmed.

When awarded the contract, Capita said it “will modernise pensions administration systems through enhanced system design and digital innovation”.

This includes, it said, integrating generative artificial intelligence technology to services for pension members.

Capita administered some elements of the pension scheme before MyCSP took over the administration of the whole scheme in 2014, but from December, Capita will take on full responsibility.