Was Capita’s Royal Mail pension contract a botch too far?

The government’s decision to terminate Capita’s Royal Mail pension contract exposed its error of judgement in relation to the botched civil service pension contract.

The Cabinet Office said it terminated Capita’s contract to administer the Royal Mail pension because of the outsourcing giant’s “failure to meet key delivery milestones”.

But this raises questions over Capita not meeting the same fate in relation to its botched takeover of the Civil Service Pension Scheme (CSPS).

In relation to the Royal Mail pension contract termination, Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds went further.

“Capita had an 18-month planning window to prepare for the transition,” he said. “They failed to deliver numerous milestones, including a failure to implement the required IT automation.

“The Cabinet Office repeatedly flagged delays in transition milestones,” said Thomas-Symonds.

The government had opportunities to be as decisive in relation to Capita’s takeover of the CSPS, but was not.

Seen it before Back in October 2025, when the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) warned the government about the very same “missed milestone” issues in relation to Capita’s CSPS administration, it took a different approach. The report cited the missed IT milestones as concerns, among other things. At the time of the report, MPs said Capita had only delivered one out of eight transition milestones on time, and that the Cabinet Office had withheld £9.6m in payments. “The Cabinet Office acknowledged that delays to key deliverables were a significant concern, though noted that each milestone has a range of work packages that sit underneath it, and therefore focusing on the completion of the whole milestone probably belies how much work has actually happened,” said the PAC. “It told us that it believed Capita had underestimated the complexity of the transition and the length of time it would take to implement the technology, and that it was working with Capita to produce a new delivery plan with realistic dates.” A couple of months later on 1 December, Capita took over the pension scheme from MyCSP in line with the £239m contract awarded in 2023. But by January this year, an HMRC troubleshooter had to step in to lead an “urgent recovery plan”, amid difficulties following the transfer. Problems continued with huge delays in providing pensions, leaving many scheme members in financial distress, including people with no other source of income receiving no pension.