Government terminates Capita’s Royal Mail pension contract

The government has terminated its Royal Mail pension scheme contract with Capita after citing failures to hit milestones. The announcement comes as Capita faces pressure in relation to the disruption to the Civil Service Pension Scheme (CSPS) since it took over administration in December.

Cabinet Office minster Nick Thomas-Symonds told MPs that the contract has been terminated because the outsourcing provider “failed to deliver numerous milestones”, adding: “Following a failure to meet critical transition milestones, and a lack of confidence in Capita’s ability to implement and transition to the new operating model in a timely fashion, I’m announcing today to the House that I have terminated the new Royal Mail statutory pension scheme contract with Capita.

“Capita had an 18-month planning window to prepare for the transition. They failed to deliver numerous milestones, including a failure to implement the required IT automation. The Cabinet Office repeatedly flagged delays in transition milestones.”

The Cabinet Office had not responded to Computer Weekly’s questions by the time this article was published.