Capita lacked ‘detail and thoroughness’ in planning botched Civil Service Pension Scheme takeover

Capita did not take advantage of MyCSP’s 12 years’ experience administering the Civil Service Pension Scheme (CSPS) during its takeover, according to the boss of outgoing firm.

In a letter to MPs, Duncan Watson, CEO at MyCSP – which was set up as a private and government joint venture in 2012 – also said Capita’s preparations for the contract switch, such as dress rehearsals, were inadequate.

MPs on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are attempting to get to the bottom of the problems which have seen thousands of civil servants face financial hardship because of severe delays in receiving their pensions.

During recent PAC hearings investigating problems with the CSPS administration, Capita bosses told MPs that many of the issues were caused by the backlog of work left to it by MyCSP.

In 2023, the Cabinet Office awarded Capita a seven-year contract worth £239m for the administration of the CSPS, which has 1.7 million members. The takeover from the previous administrator, MyCSP, took place on 1 December 2025. In the following month, amid delays and problems, an HMRC troubleshooter was brought in to lead an “urgent recovery plan”.

In a February PAC meeting, Capita told MPs it was left with 16,000 unread emails and 20 million database errors.

Facing MPs then, Chris Clements, managing director of Capita Public Services, was asked if the business process outsourcing company had been lied to about the backlog. He said: “We were surprised by the nature of the backlog on going live.”

In a later PAC hearing featuring Capita executives, committee chair Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP pointed some blame towards MyCSP and its government partner, the Cabinet Office: “We must remember that the Cabinet Office and MyCSP, respectively, are also responsible for the scheme and the state that it is currently in.”

One former civil servant affected by the long delays echoed this view, adding: “Capita’s line on the mess left by MyCSP has been the same since this first kicked off, and they may well have a point. But if so, then MyCSP have to be held accountable for handing over a shitshow, and the Cabinet Office needs to explain why the risk was not adequately considered or mitigated in their due diligence process.”