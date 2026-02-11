AI enters its ‘grassroots backlash’ era

Artificial intelligence (AI) exploded into the mainstream in late 2022 with the release of ChatGPT. Now, barely three years later, it has colonised modern life to a remarkable degree.

Leading chatbots are registering roughly 1.5 billion active users per month. OpenAI says 230 million of them pose questions to ChatGPT about their health and wellness each week. Global survey data indicates virtually every CEO is clamouring to integrate AI into their company due to fear of missing out. And labour markets and dating apps are now largely mediated by AI gatekeepers.

Computer-generated slop from automated content farms is rife on social media. Deepfakes are fueling political extremism and fraying social cohesion in liberal democracies. Synthetic artists are topping the Billboard music charts. Parents are snatching up teddy bears with built-in chatbots for their children.

“Everything is AI now, so nothing is AI,” one industry analyst recently told Wired magazine ahead of the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show, the tech industry’s largest retail trade fair held every year in Las Vegas. “It has reached such a point of saturation,” he said, adding that consumers don’t even consider a product utilising AI as a unique selling point anymore.

It reflects a stunning normalisation of a revolutionary technology. But not everyone is happy about it.

If 2025 marked the rapid diffusion of AI, it also may have marked a tipping point for growing public distrust of AI systems. Writers, artists, developers and online communities are increasingly questioning how AI systems are built and deployed – and whether their rapid roll out serves the public interest or simply reinforces existing structures of power.

But whether grassroots action is enough to reverse this trend and effect lasting change remains an open question.

Citizens flex their agency Frustrated with lawmakers and byzantine legislative processes, some citizens have decided to take action into their own hands. Fanfiction writers are coordinating campaigns against open source platforms that host catalogues of their work harvested without consent. Other creators have used tactics such as data poisoning to interfere with models built on their material. Web developers are increasingly turning to the practice of “tarpitting” – preventing AI bots from scraping content from their page by trapping them in an endless maze of site code protocols. There’s also surging demand for older cell phones incapable of running the newest versions of popular apps. Windows users that account for more than a billion devices are refusing to upgrade to Windows 11, with its embedded AI upgrades. “Consumer fatigue surrounding AI’s rapid rise has begun to catalyse a more analogue 2026,” wrote a Forbes contributor in January, referring to a mantra emerging on social media whereby users vow to reduce their screen time this year. In one sense, she says, it amounts to “course correcting a years-long pattern of glorifying efficiency and automation over creativity and community”. Tyler Johnston, the executive director of The Midas Project, a non-profit watchdog group that monitors leading tech companies, says it’s clear that AI does not have the widespread popularity that its developers may have hoped for: “I’m personally not sure why this is, but I imagine that the benefits still aren’t salient for most people, and it’s not clear if the technology will, on net, benefit everyday people or disempower them.” Activists worldwide are also confronting lawmakers about the downsides of datacentres. Locals complain that the always-on facilities are an eyesore. The buildings also drain precious water reserves, deflate adjacent property value due to relentless noise pollution and overload energy grids, triggering blackouts and a spike in utility prices. And all while accruing generous tax breaks and offering sparsely few permanent jobs. Pockets of the invisible precariat of human workers that make machine-learning models work are mobilising too. Rather than employing their own staff for data labelling, AI developers mostly crowdsource gig workers through platforms such as Amazon Mechanical Turk (AMT). Another method is to outsource work to third-party agencies that offer employment in “digital sweatshops” in low-wage regions abroad – places such as the Philippines, Venezuela and elsewhere. In February 2025, a group of 339 Kenyan data workers employed to train and maintain the AI systems of major tech companies founded the Data Labelers Association. “The workers power all these technological advancements, but they’re paid peanuts and not even recognised,” the group’s president told Computer Weekly at the time. The members he represents are spread across various subsectors of AI development – ranging from self-driving vehicles to robot vacuum cleaners. For several years now, the non-profit group Turkopticon has likewise functioned as an online forum for AMT contractors by organising mutual aid, resources and advocacy in support of better working conditions.