More finance firms join FCA’s AI testing initiative

Barclays, Experian and UBS are among the latest finance firms to join the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) live testing of artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The second cohort of firms join the likes of Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest and Monzo in the FCA’s safe place to try out AI in real-world conditions with appropriate regulatory support and oversight.

The initiative aims to support companies that have advanced in their AI development and are prepared to implement it in real-world markets.

Jessica Rusu, chief data, information and intelligence officer at the FCA, said: “We’re continuing to collaborate with firms to support the safe and responsible development of AI in UK financial markets.”

She added that “tailored” support from the FCA and its technical partner Advai reflects the regulator’s commitment to supporting the pace of change in AI and demonstrates “how regulators and industry can work together to harness innovation responsibly”.

The FCA said: “This initiative helps successful applicants explore key questions around risk management and live monitoring to support the responsible deployment of AI for consumers and markets.”

It said this second group of participants will test customer-facing and business‑to‑business use cases. These will include AI-enabled targeted support for investments, credit score insights for consumers, agentic payments and money laundering detection.

According to the regulator, banks are experimenting with technology ranging from agentic AI and small language models (SLMs) to emerging technology such as neurosymbolic AI.

The FCA plans to publish a report highlighting both good and poor practices this year.