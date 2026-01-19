UK financial regulators exposing public to ‘potential serious harm’ due to AI positions

The UK public and the country’s finance system are “exposed to potential serious harm” because regulators in the financial sector are “not doing enough” to manage risks introduced by artificial intelligence (AI), according to a Treasury Committee report.

Committee chair Meg Hillier does not believe the finance sector is prepared for a major AI-related incident, according to the report.

One banking insider warned that the people working in banks don’t understand the risks, such as the concentration of services from a small number of suppliers, and “think they are on a battleship that can’t sink”.

The MPs reported that the risks come as a result of the positions adopted by the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which the committee described as a “wait-and-see approach”.

“The major public financial institutions, which are responsible for protecting consumers and maintaining stability in the UK economy, are not doing enough to manage the risks presented by the increased use of AI in the financial services sector,” said the committee of MPs.

Hillier said: “Based on the evidence I’ve seen, I do not feel confident that our financial system is prepared if there was a major AI-related incident, and that is worrying. I want to see our public financial institutions take a more proactive approach to protecting us against that risk.”

The Treasury Committee said 75% of UK financial services firms are using AI. It acknowledged that AI “could bring considerable benefits to consumers”, but warned that action is required to ensure the technology is adopted safely.