A tsunami of flaws: When frontier AI and Patch Tuesday collide

Microsoft’s regular monthly round of vulnerability fixes dropped as scheduled on Tuesday 14 April, containing a handful of zero-days and critical updates for security teams to pore over. So far, so normal.

But this month’s Patch Tuesday was rather more notable then many other recent updates because it was, by some margin, the second-largest update in history by volume, comprising over 160 distinct flaws – October 2025 saw 175 – and rising to nearly 250 once third-party and Chromium updates were taken into account.

Almost immediately, commentators rushed to invoke the unavoidable spectre of artificial intelligence (AI). Vulnerability expert and regular Patch Tuesday commentator Dustin Childs, of TrendAI’s Zero Day Initiative, was among them.

In his regular write-up, he described the update as “monstrous” in size, and went on to suggest that growth in the use of AI tools to uncover software vulnerabilities at scale may be behind the sudden jump.

And this may well be a big part of what is going on, agrees Chris Goettl, vice-president of product management for software products at Ivanti, which has just made significant enhancements to its Neurons patch management platform.

Setting the scene, Goettl explains: “The lead up to Patch Tuesday has been interesting. We had a Google Chrome zero-day, CVE-2026-5281, that was patched on 1 April, an Adobe Acrobat Reader zero-day, CVE-2026-34621, late in the day on Friday 10 April, and several older CVEs that were added to the Cisa Kev list yesterday [13 April]. All of this amidst a lot of industry buzz about Anthropic Mythos and Project Glasswing.”

Launched amid much fanfare earlier in April, Project Glasswing is a new Anthropic initiative built around an in-development frontier AI model, Claude Mythos Preview, which its progenitors say can both discover zero-day flaws and develop exploits for them.

Critical vulnerabilities Such is Mythos’s power – Anthropic claims to have discovered “thousands” of critical vulnerabilities, some of which have been hiding in plain sight for years – that a wraparound Project Glasswing has been created to limit access to the potentially dangerous model to a select group of tech companies, or at least to give them a head start on fixing the flaws before Mythos becomes more widely available. These include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and Palo Alto Networks. Mythos and Project Glasswing were only made public earlier this month – far too recently to have had much impact on the Patch Tuesday update. And according to analysis of recently disclosed vulnerabilities conducted by VulnCheck, only 75 mention Anthropic and only one is directly attributable to Glasswing. Therefore, it’s reasonable and accurate to say the correlation between its release and the spike in Patch Tuesday disclosures is a hypothetical one for now.

Fast-moving timeline However, things are moving fast, and given the timeline is advancing at pace, the conversation needs to happen today. Indeed, in an open letter published on 15 April, business secretary Liz Kendall urged UK business leaders to “plan accordingly” as frontier models become more adept. “The scenarios that Mythos enables aren’t routine,” says Doc McConnell, head of policy at Finite State and a former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) branch chief and White House advisor. “AI is a ratchet wrench for cyber security – it only goes in one direction: faster. It enables security teams to respond to incidents more quickly, but it also increases the volume and severity of those incidents. “Sure, the basics still apply – building security into the product lifecycle, accelerating the patch cycle, making sure that cyber security is central to your company’s risk management and long-term strategy. What’s changed is that the traditional advice to “do the basics, but faster” is no longer sufficient … Regardless of how skilled your technical team, humans simply can’t go fast enough to keep up with AI.” While McConnell applauds Anthropic and its Project Glasswing squad for their approach, he says it would be wise to assume that if Anthropic is being noisy and responsible about this, someone else is being quiet, and irresponsible.

How will Mythos be used? Goettl at Ivanti says: “Most of the discussions around Mythos have been focused on where it will be used and the ramifications, [and] finding exploitable flaws in code can be a powerful tool for good when used by the vendor writing the code before it is released. “However, it will also be used by researchers and threat actors to find flaws in code that is already released, and that is where my speculation is directed,” he says. Goettl invites us to consider the knock-on effects of a frontier model like Mythos and what it means for software companies. In the immediate future, he says, large tech firms will use it to release more secure code. But at the same time, both legit security researchers and threat actors will be adopting more robust AI models to identify exploitable flaws. “This will result in more coordinated disclosures – good – zero-day exploits – bad – and n-day exploits – bad,” says Goettl. “All of this will result in more frequent, and more importantly, urgent software updates. “Many organisations currently struggle to keep up with priority updates resolving exploited vulnerabilities when they occur outside of their normal monthly maintenance. [For example], I suspect most organisations were not aware of the Adobe Acrobat zero-day exploit until the Cisa Kev update … This means that threat actors had another two to three days of free reign to exploit CVE-2026-34621 before most organisations became aware,” says Goettl. Given browser security updates are weekly occurrences these days, and many other business applications in regular use release updates on a continuous cadence and not a set monthly date, it isn’t hard to see that a good number of exploits are going to, a) make a mockery out of organisations’ maintenance schedules and, b) do it a lot. Of course, it’s not possible to say if this will be a doubling, trebling or quadrupling of vulnerabilities, but it probably is safe to say that the increase will be noticeable and will likely exacerbate the challenges security leaders already see around patch management.

Next steps What’s the solution? Goettl believes security leaders need to make a step change in mindset, and maturity, defining their risk appetite and risk posture, which if done effectively, can make remediation activities much more clear cut. This, he argues, should go alongside a technical evolution in which traditional vulnerability assessment and intelligence services become better integrated into a broader ecosystem where they marry up with asset visibility or systems of record. This hybrid approach can help refine the process of determining if things need to be addressed right away, or if they can wait for regular maintenance activities. This stack should be integrated with an autonomous endpoint management (AEM) platform, adds Goettl, to speed remediation. Meanwhile, Finite State’s McConnell lays out three steps the industry itself should be considering. “Security has to move to the very beginning of the product lifecycle,” he says. “If you’re waiting until a CVE drops to find out whether your product is affected, you’re already behind. Binary analysis and software composition analysis need to happen continuously from the very first stages of design and development – not as a ‘final check’ when the features are final and the release is scheduled. “Second, security needs to keep pace with product development, even as companies accelerate development with AI. That means a real-time SBOM, with automated reachability analysis for new vulnerabilities so that they can confidently prioritise the fixes that matter most. “Finally, companies need to understand that even in a capable security environment, incidents will still happen.” says McConnell. “When they do, defenders need to match attacker speed. That means an automated vulnerability and incident response capability that can triage, communicate and coordinate remediation across a product portfolio without relying on manual investigation at each step. “Companies need to act on this immediately: make it the top topic at your next board meeting. If you don’t have this capability today, partner with a company that does.”