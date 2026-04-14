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April Patch Tuesday brings zero-days in Defender, SharePoint Server
Microsoft's latest Patch Tuesday update may be one of the largest in history, with over 160 issues in scope.
The latest monthly Patch Tuesday update from Microsoft landed earlier on 14 April, including two notable zero-day flaws amid a total of over 160 distinct issues, and almost 250 accounting for third-party and Chromium releases.
Described as “monstrous” in its scope by Dustin Childs of TrendAI’s (formerly Trend Micro’s) Zero Day Initiative, this may be among the largest Patch Tuesday updates in history. Childs suggested that based on his own experience, this may be the result in a growing number of submissions uncovered by artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
Jack Bicer, vulnerability research director at Action1, said: “The elevated number of patches, combined with the presence of zero-days and multiple critical issues, makes this a release that should be prioritised for immediate attention.”
The first of the two zero-days is CVE-2026-32201, a spoofing vulnerability leading to cross-site scripting (XSS) in Microsoft SharePoint Server, that is known to have been exploited in the wild, but not yet made public. The root cause of the issue is supposedly an input validation failure that lets an attacker inject malicious scripts through improperly sanisised input fields.
Although the first of these carries a comparatively low Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) score of 6.5, Mat Lee, senior security engineer at Automox, said this understated the risk to users because it needs no authentication or special privileges.
“External threats can target internet-facing SharePoint instances directly. On-premises SharePoint servers exposed to the internet carry the highest risk. SharePoint often connects to back-end storage, directory services, and internal collaboration tools. A successful XSS exploit gives attackers a path deeper into your environment,” said Lee.
In one potential attack scenario, malicious JavaScript could be made to execute in the browser of a user visiting a compromised SharePoint page, which could enable the attacker to steal session cookies or authentication tokens to take over their accounts. Meanwhile, the XSS foothold opens up the possibility of phishing redirects or even malicious payloads, such as ransomware, making CVE-2026-32201 useful in a broader campaign.
Lee said security teams should be alert to unexpected script execution or iframe injection on externally accessible SharePoint pages, session token reuse or unexpected authentication events from unknown IP addresses, and users complaining of unexpected redirects or login prompts when visiting SharePoint pages.
Beyond patching immediately, security teams should audit their SharePoint exposure, prioritising on-prem instances that can be got at from the public internet, review content security policy (CSP) headers on SharePoint instances, and monitor authentication logs for strange behaviour.
The second zero-day, CVE-2026-33825, is an elevation of privilege (EoP) flaw in Microsoft Defender – this has been made public, but is not yet thought to have been exploited.
Action1’s Bicer explained that this flaw stems from “insufficient granularity” in access control, turning what should be limited access into total control. “What starts as a foothold can quickly become full system domination,” he said.
Bicer continued: “The flaw allows a local attacker with low privileges to exploit improper permission enforcement mechanisms. By leveraging this weakness, the attacker can execute code or actions with elevated privileges, ultimately achieving SYSTEM-level access. This type of vulnerability is particularly dangerous because it can be chained with other exploits to expand initial access into full system compromise.”
As such, he explained, CVE-2026-33825 is an increased risk in any environment in which an attacker has already established themselves. Successfully exploited, it can allow attackers to take full control of an organisation’s endpoints, enabling them to steal data, turn off security tools, and hop across networks to juicier targets.
“Even environments with strong perimeter defenses are at risk if internal systems are compromised,” said Bicer.
“Proof-of-concept [PoC] exploit code is available, and the vulnerability has been publicly disclosed. While no active exploitation has been confirmed, the presence of PoC code increases the likelihood of real-world attacks.”
Chromium bug
The April 2026 drop also incorporated a third zero-day flaw, CVE-2026-5281, a remote code execution (RCE) issue affecting Chromium browsers arising from a use after free condition in Google Dawn WebGPU. This was previously disclosed and added to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (Cisa’s) Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (Kev) catalogue earlier in April.
Action1 field CTO Gene Moody said that browser-based vulnerabilities are one of the most asymmetric, and dangerous, risk categories around.
“They turn every user into a roaming ingress point, effectively extending the attack surface to anywhere an employee clicks. When a critical browser flaw is disclosed, the risk calculus is fundamentally different,” said Moody.
“This is not a service sitting quietly on the edge waiting to be discovered, it is an actively used execution environment parsing untrusted content all day. Delaying patching in this context is equivalent to knowingly allowing users to operate in a hostile environment with degraded defences.
“Threat actors prioritise initial access above all else. Browser exploits are uniquely effective because they collapse the distance between attacker and target,” he added.
Finally, the April Patch Tuesday update includes eight flaws rated as critical in their severity. These are, in numerical order:
- CVE-2026-23666, a denial of service (DoS) issue in the .NET framework;
- CVE-2026-32157, an RCE issue in Remote Desktop Client;
- CVE-2026-32190, an RCE issue in Microsoft Office;
- CVE-2026-33114, an RCE issue in Microsoft Word;
- CVE-2026-33115, an RCE issue in Microsoft Word;
- CVE-2026-33824, an RCE issue in Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Service Extensions;
- CVE-2026-33826, an RCE issue in Windows Active Directory (AD);
- And CVE-2026-33827, an RCE issue in Windows TCP/IP.
Read more about Patch Tuesday
- March 2026: Zero-days in .NET and SQL Server, and a handful of critical RCE bugs, form the nucleus of Microsoft’s March Patch Tuesday update.
- February 2026: Microsoft releases patches for six zero-day flaws in its latest monthly update, many of them related to security feature bypass issues.
- January 2026: January brings a larger-than-of-late Patch Tuesday update out of Redmond, but an uptick in disclosures is often expected at this time of year.
- December 2025: The final Patch Tuesday update of the year brings 56 new CVEs, bringing the year-end total to more than 1,100.
- November 2025: An elevation of privilege vulnerability in Windows Kernel tops the list of issues to address in the latest monthly Patch Tuesday update.
- October 2025: Windows 10 is no longer supported, but that does not mean it is not impacted by the latest Patch Tuesday update.
- September 2025: Nearly half the CVEs Microsoft disclosed in its September security update, including one publicly known bug, enable escalation of privileges (Dark Reading).
- August 2025: Microsoft rolls out fixes for over 100 CVEs in its August Patch Tuesday update.
- July 2025: Microsoft patched well over 100 new common vulnerabilities and exposures on the second Tuesday of the month, but its latest update is mercifully light on zero-days.
- June 2025: Barely 70 vulnerabilities make the cut for Microsoft’s monthly security update, but an RCE flaw in WEBDAV and an EoP issue in Windows SMB Client still warrant close attention.
- May 2025: Microsoft fixes five exploited, and two publicly disclosed, zero-days in the fifth Patch Tuesday update of 2025.
- April 2025: Microsoft is correcting 124 vulnerabilities in its April Patch Tuesday, one of which is being actively exploited in the wild, and 11 of which are ‘critical’.