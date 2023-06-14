No zero-days for June Patch Tuesday, but plenty to chew over

Microsoft has released its monthly Patch Tuesday update, but in a departure from recent form does not appear to have uncovered any new zero days, no doubt bringing relief to security teams preoccupied with other matters.

However, this is not to say that there are no issues worthy of attention, with the June update containing fixes for a total of 85 vulnerabilities – of which several are updates from previous go-rounds, which seems to be a notable trend in the latest drop, as Ivanti security products vice president Chris Goettl explained.

Of particular note to security teams this month, said Goettl, is an ongoing series of security updates relating to Windows Kerberos and Netlogon, which are being released in a phased process.

The Windows Kerberos update relates to a security bypass vulnerability, CVE-2022-37967, which was disclosed in November 2022. Since then, there have been two updates, the first to add privileged attribute certificate (PAC) signatures to the Kerberos PAC buffer, and the second to put all devices into Audit mode by default but still allowing authentication. The latest update removes the ability to disable PAC signature addition, and more policy changes are expected in July and October.

The Netlogon update relates to CVE-2022-38023, an elevation of privilege (EoP) flaw also from November 2022. The first patch for this vulnerability implemented a default compatibility mode that removed the ability to disable remote procedure call (RPC) sealing. The latest moves to enforce this be default unless an admin has explicitly configured it otherwise. Another policy change is due in July.

“Microsoft is advancing phases for the changes to Kerberos and Netlogon that will require some additional research and testing to ensure you avoid near and long-term operational impacts,” said Goettl.

Goettl also flagged changes to documentation for two other vulnerabilities. The first, CVE-2023-24880, a security bypass flaw in Windows SmartScreen dating from March 2023, confirms exploitation and updates its CVSS score, which should be considered in defenders’ prioritisation.

The second change, which is to CVE-2021-34527, merely updates the list of vulnerable Windows editions, but will be of interest to some. “CVE-2021-34527 is a vulnerability in Windows Print Spooler that could allow remote code execution. Yes, this is a blast from the past known as PrintNightmare,” said Goettl.

Exchange vulnerabilities: Always a popular choice Elsewhere, two RCE vulns in Microsoft Exchange Server – CVE-2023-32031 and CVE-2023-28310 – also warrant close attention. The first of these vulnerabilities enables a malicious actor to trigger code in the context of the Exchange Server account via a network call. The second enables them to execute code via PowerShell. In both cases, the attack complexity is considered low and no user interaction is needed. Although neither of these flaws have been publicly disclosed or are known to be being exploited in the wild, Exchange Server bugs attract a particularly “sophisticated” type of cyber criminal, so should not be left to linger too long. “This pair of vulnerabilities…are standouts, as they closely mirror the vulnerabilities identified as part of ProxyNotShell exploits,” said Kev Breen, Immersive Labs director of cyber threat research. Breen said that these vulnerabilities will likely be exploited via social engineering attacks with spear-phishing to gain access to a host. “If an attacker were able to gain this level of access to an Exchange Server [they] could do a lot of damage to an organisation,” he said. “With the ability to gain access to read every email that has been sent and received, or even to impersonate any given user, this could be advantageous for financially motivated criminals where business email compromise (BEC) attacks are no longer from spoofed accounts but from the legitimate email holder.”