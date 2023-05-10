Secure Boot vulnerability causes Patch Tuesday headache for admins

On a significantly lighter Patch Tuesday than of late, a publicly disclosed and actively exploited zero-day vulnerability in the Windows Secure Boot security feature looks set to cause an ongoing headache for administrators and security teams.

Tracked as CVE-2023-24932 – and one of two exploited zero-days in Microsoft’s May Patch Tuesday drop – successful exploitation of this security feature bypass vulnerability, credited to ESET’s Martin Smolár and SentinelOne’s Tomer Sne-or, is considered particularly dangerous.

This is because if used in conjunction with a bootkit known as BlackLotus to run code signed by the malicious actor at the unified extensible firmware interface (UEFI) level, it will run before the operating system (OS), so the attacker can then deactivate security protections to do even more damage.

“The CVE is rated as ‘important’ by Microsoft’s assessment algorithms, but with the confirmed exploits you can ignore that severity rating and respond to the real-world risk indicators,” explained Ivanti security product management vice-president Chris Goettl.

“The vulnerability does require the attacker to have either physical access or administrative permissions on the target system, with which they can install an affected boot policy that will be able to bypass Secure Boot to further compromise the system. The vulnerability affects all currently supported versions of the Windows OS,” he said.

Microsoft said that while the fix for CVE-2023-24932 is provided in the current release, it is disabled by default and will not yet provide full protection, meaning customers will have to follow a manual sequence to update bootable media and apply revocations prior to enabling the update.

To this end, it is taking a three-phased approach, of which the initial release is the first. The 11 July Patch Tuesday drop will see a second release containing additional update options to simplify deployment. Finally, sometime between January and March 2024, a final release will enable the fix by default, and enforce Boot Manager revocations on all Windows devices.

According to Microsoft, this is necessary because Secure Boot very precisely controls the boot media that can load when the system OS is first initiated, so if the update is improperly applied it can cause more disruption and stop the system from even starting up.

Speaking to TechTarget in the US, Goettl said this could be a painful process, with some facing the prospect of becoming “bogged down for a very long time”.