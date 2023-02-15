Microsoft fixes three zero-days in February update

Microsoft has issued fixes for a total of 75 newly discovered common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) in its February 2023 Patch Tuesday update, including three zero-day vulnerabilities that, while they have not previously been made public, should be prioritised for patching.

The three zero-days have all been designated of important severity, and carry CVS scores of 7.3, 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. They are all known to be exploited in the wild.

They are tracked as follows:

CVE-2023-21715, a security feature bypass vulnerability in Microsoft Publisher which could let an attacker bypass Office macro defences using a specially crafted document to run code that would otherwise be blocked. However, this can only be done by a local, authenticated user, and it affects only Publisher installations that are part of the wider Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise package.

CVE-2023-21823, a joint elevation of privilege (EoP) and remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in Windows Graphics Component, which enables an attacker to gain system-level privileges. It affects Windows 10 and Server 2008 and later editions, as well as Microsoft Office for iOS, Android and Universal – in these three latter instances, it can lead to RCE, hence its dual nature.

And CVE-2023-23376, another EoP vulnerability in Windows Common Log File System Driver that again enables local privilege escalation to system-level. There does not appear to be any mature exploit code that Microsoft is aware of, however it does warrant a swift fix because it affects the vast majority of Windows hosts.

Chris Goettl, vice-president of security products at Ivanti, said the fact that the exploited vulnerabilities were all rated as being of lower severity than many of the other squashed bugs should be a valuable lesson for security teams as they go about shoring up their defences.

“Organisations are urged to expand their prioritisation beyond just vendor severity and CVSS score alone,” said Goettl, “as many exploited vulnerabilities will be less than Critical or CVSS 8.0. This emphasises the urgent need to utilise risk-based prioritisation methods in your vulnerability management programme.”