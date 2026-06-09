Microsoft smashes record for biggest ever Patch Tuesday update

Microsoft has issued patches for about 200 flaws in its latest monthly Patch Tuesday drop, blasting past a previous record high of almost 170 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) set in October 2025.

Among a great many others, the latest update from Redmond fixes a total of 32 critical CVEs and three zero-day flaws.

Dustin Childs, head of threat awareness at TrendAI’s Zero Day Initiative, said: “We are heading into a high-stakes summer for cyber security. June's record-shattering drop … is a stark warning that AI is supercharging flaw discovery at an uncontrollable scale. The current number of CVEs shipped by Microsoft this year exceeds the total number of CVEs shipped in all of 2018. It is extraordinary that Microsoft can produce so many patches in a single month, and I expect many testers are wondering what quality issues may exist.”

And with the addition of hundreds of CVEs in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge (Chromium) and other third-party flaws taking the total to almost 600, Chris Goettl, vice president of security product management at Ivanti, said talk of a ‘Patch Apocalypse’ was no longer unwarranted.

“We are in the Patch Apocalypse. The Patch Apocalypse is now,” said Goettl. “This is not intended to be a scare tactic. It is meant to outline the challenge that many organisations were anticipating, but the new generation of LLMs [Large Language Models] has accelerated significantly in the first half of 2026.

“There are going to be more CVEs resolved by vendors at a faster and more continuous pace than we have ever seen previously. Unfortunately, this will also include more zero-day and n-day exploits than previously seen as well. The window from release from a vendor to exploitation had already shortened to five days as of 2023 threat intelligence data.”

Goettl said that many suppliers have acknowledged the need to use AI tools in their security research to identify and resolve flaws, with Oracle, Google Chrome and Mozilla all upping the cadence of their updates. Whether or not Microsoft follows suit remains to be seen.