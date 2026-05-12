Microsoft releases rare zero-day free Patch Tuesday update

Microsoft has addressed around 140 newly discovered common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) in its May Patch Tuesday update, but for the first time in a long time, the latest monthly drop contains no zero-day flaws, meaning that none of the issues in scope have been actively exploited or publicly disclosed.

But while a less panic-inducing drop will be welcomed by security teams around the world, the May 2026 Patch Tuesday update contains almost 20 critical severity flaws that will inevitably draw the attention of threat actors in the coming days and weeks.

Jack Bicer, Action1 director of vulnerability research, said: “Although the absence of zero-days is a positive sign, the high number of critical vulnerabilities – particularly compared to recent months – means organisations should still move quickly to evaluate and deploy updates across affected systems.”

This month’s update is also particularly significant as it heralds a critical Secure Boot certificate expiration deadline on 26 June, a few weeks from now. Devices that fail to receive updated Secure Boot certificates – which are now rolling out – face potentially catastrophic failures or as-yet-undiscovered security flaws that may prove impossible to fix.

“The May 2026 update cycle is a high-stakes bridge to the 26 June certificate expiration deadline, making fleet-wide rotation to new trust anchors the month's absolute priority,” said Rain Baker, senior incident response specialist at Nightwing’s ShadowScout team.

“For those who haven’t patched for last month’s releases for the Windows Shell and Microsoft Defender bypass flaws, it is imperative that security teams give these the highest priority,” added Baker.