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Microsoft releases rare zero-day free Patch Tuesday update
Zero zero-day flaws were addressed in May’s Patch Tuesday update but as usual there is much for admins to chew over in the coming days.
Microsoft has addressed around 140 newly discovered common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) in its May Patch Tuesday update, but for the first time in a long time, the latest monthly drop contains no zero-day flaws, meaning that none of the issues in scope have been actively exploited or publicly disclosed.
But while a less panic-inducing drop will be welcomed by security teams around the world, the May 2026 Patch Tuesday update contains almost 20 critical severity flaws that will inevitably draw the attention of threat actors in the coming days and weeks.
Jack Bicer, Action1 director of vulnerability research, said: “Although the absence of zero-days is a positive sign, the high number of critical vulnerabilities – particularly compared to recent months – means organisations should still move quickly to evaluate and deploy updates across affected systems.”
This month’s update is also particularly significant as it heralds a critical Secure Boot certificate expiration deadline on 26 June, a few weeks from now. Devices that fail to receive updated Secure Boot certificates – which are now rolling out – face potentially catastrophic failures or as-yet-undiscovered security flaws that may prove impossible to fix.
“The May 2026 update cycle is a high-stakes bridge to the 26 June certificate expiration deadline, making fleet-wide rotation to new trust anchors the month's absolute priority,” said Rain Baker, senior incident response specialist at Nightwing’s ShadowScout team.
“For those who haven’t patched for last month’s releases for the Windows Shell and Microsoft Defender bypass flaws, it is imperative that security teams give these the highest priority,” added Baker.
Bugs abounding
Among some of the critical updates issued this month is a fix for a Windows DNS Client remote code execution (RCE) flaw tracked as CVE-2026-41096. This vulnerability stems from a heap-based buffer overflow condition in Windows NetLogon and could enable an unauthenticated actor to take over the target system by sending it a malicious DNS response.
“Because DNS is a core networking service used across enterprise environments, exploitation could impact a large number of systems rapidly,” said Action1’s Bicer.
“Successful attacks may lead to widespread endpoint compromise, ransomware deployment, credential harvesting, and operational disruption across corporate networks.
Bicer added: “This CVE requires immediate attention considering its severity rating, network-based attack vector, no authentication requirements, and no user interaction. DNS-related vulnerabilities are especially dangerous because they target foundational network services that are broadly exposed across enterprise infrastructure.”
Also drawing attention this evening is CVE-2026-42898, another RCE issue, this one in on-prem versions of Microsoft Dynamics 365, which bears a common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS) score of 9.9. Again, this issue requires no user interaction and because it can impact systems beyond the original security scope of the vulnerable component, carries an extreme risk to enterprises.
Previous attacks on Dynamics 365 infrastructure have exposed important, privileged data, and because CRM environments plug into so many other important systems, successful exploitation could lead to wholesale compromise.
Meanwhile, Automox chief technology officer Jason Kikta weighed in on CVE-2026-41089, an RCE flaw in Windows Netlogon, and CVE-2026-40402, an elevation of privilege (EoP) vulnerability in Hyper-V.
“CVE-2026-41089 – CVSS 9.8 out of 10 – is a stack-based buffer overflow in Windows Netlogon,” explained Kikta. “An attacker sends a crafted network request to a domain controller. No authentication required. No user interaction required. If you've been doing this long enough, the description language sounds sadly familiar.
“I'd be careful drawing a direct line to Zerologon. The underlying bug is a stack overflow, not a crypto protocol flaw, and Microsoft has not labeled this one as wormable. The mechanism is different, but the blast radius is still ugly when you're talking about pre-auth code execution on a domain controller.”
The Hyper-V issue can be exploited by a low-privileged account inside a guest virtual machine (VM) to execute code on the host with system-level privileges. Kikta warned that one compromised guest could serve as a pivot point for every other VM on the same host, and the host fabric into the bargain. Hosted desktop environments and shared virtualisation platforms are likely to be swiftly targeted.
“Multi-tenant VDI, on-premises virtualisation with untrusted workloads, or any Hyper-V host running guests you don't fully control. Same-week, same-day patch depending on what's on top of it,” Kikta advised.
Patch apocalypse?
Lacking though it is in zero-days, Redmond’s latest meaty update will do little to assuage the concerns of onlookers alarmed at the supposedly earth-shattering vulnerability discovery capabilities of Anthropic’s Claude Mythos frontier AI model.
Chris Goettl, vice president of security product management at Ivanti, said that these concerns were being taken seriously by many key software suppliers and other tech firms that are becoming far more aggressive in their patching in response to the changes of the past few weeks.
“Oracle announced a new release cadence starting in May 2026 to address the acceleration of vulnerability detection introduced by Mythos and other AI security models; monthly Critical Security Patch Update (CSPUs) will fill in the two-month gap between their quarterly Critical Patch Update (CPU),” he said.
“Apple is another early participant in Project Glasswing and has seen a recent spike in the number of exposures resolved. They typically average around 20 CVEs per iOS security update [but] for their most recent update on May 11, there is a spike of 52 CVEs resolved. Across the 11 Apple updates, the CVE counts range from 25 at the low end to 52 on the high end and Apple backported changes all the way to iPhone 6s and iOS 15. While there are not actively exploited vulnerabilities, there are a lot of updates to manage.”
Meanwhile, Mozilla, the backers of the Firefox browser, which is said to have had over 270 vulnerabilities identified after Claude Mythos was applied to it, has also moved to a more aggressive weekly cadence for its security updates since the release of Firefox 150.0.0 in April 2026 – version 150.0.3 of Firefox dropped earlier today (12 May).
Read more about Patch Tuesday
- April 2026: Microsoft’s latest Patch Tuesday update may be one of the largest in history, with more than 160 issues in scope.
- March 2026: Zero-days in .NET and SQL Server, and a handful of critical RCE bugs, form the nucleus of Microsoft’s March Patch Tuesday update.
- February 2026: Microsoft releases patches for six zero-day flaws in its latest monthly update, many of them related to security feature bypass issues.
- January 2026: January brings a larger-than-of-late Patch Tuesday update out of Redmond, but an uptick in disclosures is often expected at this time of year.
- December 2025: The final Patch Tuesday update of the year brings 56 new CVEs, bringing the year-end total to more than 1,100.
- November 2025: An elevation of privilege vulnerability in Windows Kernel tops the list of issues to address in the latest monthly Patch Tuesday update.
- October 2025: Windows 10 is no longer supported, but that does not mean it is not impacted by the latest Patch Tuesday update.
- September 2025: Nearly half the CVEs Microsoft disclosed in its September security update, including one publicly known bug, enable escalation of privileges (Dark Reading).
- August 2025: Microsoft rolls out fixes for over 100 CVEs in its August Patch Tuesday update.
- July 2025: Microsoft patched well over 100 new common vulnerabilities and exposures on the second Tuesday of the month, but its latest update is mercifully light on zero-days.
- June 2025: Barely 70 vulnerabilities make the cut for Microsoft’s monthly security update, but an RCE flaw in WEBDAV and an EoP issue in Windows SMB Client still warrant close attention.
- May 2025: Microsoft fixes five exploited, and two publicly disclosed, zero-days in the fifth Patch Tuesday update of 2025.