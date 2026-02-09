Russia’s cyber attacks on Polish utilities draws NCSC alert

A series of cyber attacks against the Polich electricity grid that unfolded at the end of December 2025 have prompted a fresh warning from the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), alerting British utilities to the dangers of intrusions orchestrated by Russian state threat actors.

The attacks on Poland, which have been attributed to various units of Russia’s state cyber forces operated by the FSB and GRU intelligence agencies, systems enabling the management of electricity generated from renewable sources at multiple facilities, and two combined heat and power plants (CHPs).

Jonathon Ellison, NCAC director for national resilience, said that attacks like the one that unfolded in Poland may sound far-fetched but were far from it.

“Incidents like this speak to the severity of the cyber threat and highlight the necessity of strong cyber defences and resilience,” he said. “Operators of UK critical national infrastructure (CNI) must not only take note but, as we have said before, act now.”

Ellison highlighted various NCSC resources that such organisations can fall back on, including its Cyber Assessment Framework (CAF) – which is designed to help CNI operators and regulators understand and implement measures to improve resilience and can, if applied appropriately, help mitigate such intrusions.

The upcoming Cyber Security and Resilience Bill – which is currently heading to Committee after receiving its Second Reading in the House of Commons – also contains measures designed to strengthen the regulatory framework for CNI operators such as datacentres and utilities, government and public sector bodies, and other organisations considered critical to the functioning of society.

“Prior planning is the key here and we have recently published guidance on how to prepare for and plan your organisation's response to severe cyber threat, which sets out defensive actions that may be proportionate if the cyber threat to the UK were to increase,” said Ellison.

“But these actions require careful preparation and forethought - they cannot be improvised under pressure.

“Although attacks can still happen, strong resilience and recovery plans reduce both the chances of an attack succeeding and the impact if one does,” he said.