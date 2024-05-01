EMEA CISOs must address human factors behind cyber incidents

Across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), organisations must up their game when it comes to addressing the human factors leading to data breaches and cyber security incidents, according to telco Verizon, which this week issued a wake-up call in the form of the 17th annual edition of its landmark global Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR)

In the compilation of the DBIR – which can be downloaded to review here – Verizon analysed 8,302 security incidents in the region, of which 72% were confirmed breaches, and found that just under half – 49% – of these originated internally, pointing to a high degree of human error and other slip-ups, such as privilege misuse, prompted by a lack of awareness or training.

Indeed, in confirmed cyber security incidents, Verizon found three factors to be behind 87% of breaches – miscellaneous errors, system intrusion, and social engineering. This percentage was about the same as last year’s figure, with one “potential countervailing force” identified by Verizon being an apparent improvement in reporting practice – more people now seem to be able to spot a phishing email and more people are reporting them.

Globally, a total of 68% of breaches – whether they included a third-party or not – involved a non-malicious human action, which is to say someone made a mistake or fell victim to a social engineering attack

“The persistence of the human element in breaches shows that organisations in EMEA must continue to combat this trend by prioritising training and raising awareness of cyber security best practices,” said Verizon Business vice president of EMEA, Sanjiv Gossain.

“However, the increase in self-reporting is promising and indicates a cultural shift in the importance of cyber security awareness among the general workforce.”

Zero-days a persistent threat Even so, the prevalence of human-induced breaches in the data should not mask other critical threats. Globally, the exploitation of vulnerabilities as an initial entry point by malicious actors in the reporting period (November 1 2022 to October 31 2023) increased since last year, accounting for 14% of all observed breaches that the Verizon team tracked. The spike was driven by the scope and increased volume of zero-day exploitation by ransomware actors, notably the MOVEit file transfer breach that unfolded in May and June of 2023, and saw mass exploitation by the Clop/Cl0p ransomware gang, likely enough to skew the statistics somewhat. “The exploitation of zero-day vulnerabilities by ransomware actors remains a persistent threat to enterprises, due in no small part to the interconnectedness of supply chains,” said Alistair Neil, EMEA senior director of security at Verizon Business. “Last year, 15% of breaches involved a third party, including data custodians, third-party software vulnerabilities, and other direct or indirect supply chain issues.” Verizon noted that on average it takes organisations about 55 days to remediate 50% of critical vulnerabilities – which may or may not be zero-days – once patches become available, while mass exploitation of the most serious vulnerabilities can take as few as five days. This is based on an analysis of the widely-used Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency’s (CISA’s) Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalogue.