As AI costs spiral, Dell pitches return to on-premise datacentres

Enterprises that have been rushing to adopt agentic artificial intelligence (AI) systems are consuming tokens at an unprecedented rate, resulting in exorbitant monthly bills from the major public cloud suppliers.

Dell Technologies is looking to capitalise on the ensuing bill shock with new hardware and software offerings unveiled at its customer conference this week, betting that the future of enterprise AI is local, secure and shielded from variable cloud pricing.

“What we’re starting to see with our customers is that the amount of tokens generated is increasing faster than token costs are coming down, which means that the overall bill for customers is going up very high,” said Varun Chhabra, senior vice-president of infrastructure solutions group at Dell, during a media briefing ahead of the conference.

To illustrate the point, Jon Siegal, senior vice-president for Dell’s client solutions group, noted that a single developer within Dell recently burned through one billion tokens in 24 hours, racking up a $3,400 cloud bill in a single day.

In response, Dell is introducing Dell Deskside Agentic AI, an on-premise sandbox for building, testing and running AI agents locally. Powered by Nvidia NemoClaw and running on high-performance Dell workstations capable of supporting models from 30 billion up to a trillion parameters, the offering ensures sensitive data never leaves the corporate environment.

Siegal noted that running agentic AI entirely on-premise with open models can reduce enterprise spend by up to 87% over a two-year horizon compared to public cloud APIs, with a break-even point in as little as three months.

“The workstation is really becoming that free token generator for the right use cases,” Siegal explained. “Agentic AI, more than anything else, is most cost-effective when it's near the data.”