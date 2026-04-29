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Monday.com targets third wave of AI with OpenClaw service
The work management software firm’s Globster service brings OpenClaw to consumers and businesses in a bid to democratise access to agentic AI capabilities
In the near future, your newest colleague might not be human. But it will still have its own email address, a dedicated software license, and perhaps even its own corporate credit card.
That is the vision of Roy Mann, CEO of work management software company monday.com, which has launched its new Globster service that lets consumers and businesses harness the capabilities of agentic artificial intelligence (AI).
Conceived by the company’s Agent Labs division, Globster is built on the open-source OpenClaw framework but wrapped in Nvidia’s NemoClaw infrastructure. The service aims to democratise access to AI agents by removing the technical friction and security risks typically associated with deploying them.
In an interview with Computer Weekly, Mann noted that the tech industry is entering the third wave of AI, characterised by AI agents that can reflect and adapt to new circumstances, going beyond chatbots and structured agentic behaviours in the first and second waves. “They don’t just do things – they can understand what they did, change and improve themselves,” he said.
Mann said the third wave of AI has prompted monday.com to transform its company vision “from managing work to doing the work, and agents obviously are a massive part of it.”
While open-source projects like OpenClaw have seen viral adoption, deploying them requires dedicated hardware, application programming interface (API) keys, and advanced technical knowledge. Globster aims to ease adoption by providing a fully hosted, consumer-friendly interface. “It’s a self-serving, one-click OpenClaw service,” said Mann.
Under the hood, Globster provisions a dedicated virtual machine for a user’s agent in about two minutes. And instead of forcing users to bring their own API keys from various AI providers, Globster handles the backend keys natively. Users can select their preferred large language model (LLM) based on its intelligence level and price per million tokens, paying via a credit-based monthly subscription that starts at $23 for an annual plan.
Once deployed, the agent can connect to standard workplace tools, including Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, WhatsApp, and Slack. The platform offers granular data controls, allowing users to define exactly what the agent can and cannot access. Users can also tweak their agent’s core underlying system files, adjusting its identity, conversational tone, avatar, and background knowledge, so the agent adapts to their personal working style.
Security and enterprise governance
Granting an AI agent autonomy over an inbox or calendar poses privacy and security risks, which monday.com is addressing through a partnership with Nvidia.
“The infrastructure for Globster is NemoClaw,” said Mann, referring to Nvidia’s secure runtime environment for AI agents. “We are working with Nvidia and contributing to the project to provide the best security.”
For corporate deployments, monday.com is preparing an enterprise-grade tier. This will allow IT departments to deploy fleets of OpenClaw agents across an organisation in a single click, while retaining strict control over governance.
Administrators will also be able to allocate agents to employees, enforce usage policies, set budget limits, and strictly limit what software can be installed on the agents’ virtual machines. Monday.com is even partnering with financial platform Mesh to allow businesses to issue corporate credit cards with spending limits to AI agents.
As AI agents become capable of performing the work of human employees, some industry analysts have questioned whether traditional software-as-a-service (SaaS) per-seat pricing models will collapse.
Mann dismissed such concerns, arguing that AI agents will instead act as revenue multipliers. “What we are going to see is seats going up, because people will invite external agents which need seats,” he said.
In fact, Mann expects a windfall for software companies that successfully adapt to the agentic era. “The budget for software is going to increase dramatically,” he said. “Customers are going to be willing to spend way more money on this technology, because it empowers them.”
“Those that don’t make the change and transform will not make it. There is a massive opportunity out there and I think it’s a great time for software,” he added.
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