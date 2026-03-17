Alibaba joins AI agent race with Wukong launch

Alibaba Group has unveiled Wukong, an artificial intelligence (AI)-native enterprise platform that brings advanced agentic AI capabilities directly into business workflows.

The launch follows the viral success of OpenClaw, an open-source orchestration framework for long-running, self-evolving AI agents, prompting major technology vendors to rush enterprise-grade equivalents to market.

Earlier this month, Tencent launched several agent tools, including the enterprise-grade WorkBuddy and QClaw, which integrate with WeChat and its QQ messaging app.

Nvidia also used its GTC conference this week to unveil the Nvidia Agent Toolkit, a software platform featuring the OpenShell security runtime, along with NemoClaw, which simplifies OpenClaw deployments. Nvidia executives have described OpenClaw as likely “the single most important software release in history”, with the potential to upend the enterprise software market.

With Wukong, Alibaba is targeting demand for workplace automation with a focus on enterprise-grade security and deep integration into its ecosystem. The platform, which can coordinate multiple agents to handle complex tasks within a single interface, follows Alibaba Group’s reorganisation under the newly established Alibaba Token Hub (ATH) business group.

Currently available for invitation-only beta testing, Wukong can be downloaded as a standalone desktop application or accessed as an embedded AI agent within the latest version of DingTalk, Alibaba’s enterprise collaboration platform that serves over 20 million corporate users.

The platform is purpose-built for agentic tasks in enterprise environments. It can operate local computers, browsers and cloud-based systems, coordinating multiple agents to accomplish tasks such as editing documents, updating spreadsheets, completing approval forms, transcribing meeting audio and conducting deep research.

It also features domain-specific capabilities in areas such as e-commerce, cross-border retail, manufacturing, legal services, finance and accounting, recruitment, design, software development and content creation. This will enable individuals and startups to manage complex workflows and scale operations more efficiently.

Alibaba’s broader e-commerce and technology ecosystem – including Taobao, Tmall, 1688, Alipay and Alibaba Cloud – will be progressively integrated into Wukong as modular agent skills, along with support for third-party integrations.

To tackle the security risks of tools like OpenClaw, which have been targeted by hackers to spread malware, the Wukong platform includes identity verification, access controls and special enterprise sandboxes designed for business use.

Wukong’s capabilities are underpinned by a rearchitected version of DingTalk’s interface, rebuilt as a command-line interface (CLI) and open application programming interface (API) layer.

This gives the platform direct access to all of DingTalk’s business features, allowing AI agents to independently plan complicated tasks, create detailed instructions and manage workflows without needing human help.

Looking ahead, Alibaba plans to progressively connect Wukong with other messaging platforms, including Slack, Microsoft Teams and WeChat, extending access to users across mobile devices.