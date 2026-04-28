Oracle is turning corporate software over to AI agents

For decades, enterprise software has acted as a digital filing cabinet or system of record where human workers painstakingly log the daily operations of a business. Now, Oracle wants to flip that dynamic, turning its software into an autonomous engine that does the work itself.

The move hinges on what the tech industry is calling agentic artificial intelligence (AI), where software agents with the ability to reason and collaborate can execute multi-step tasks with minimal human intervention.

Speaking with Computer Weekly on the sidelines of Oracle AI World Tour Singapore, Rondy Ng, Oracle’s executive vice-president for applications development, noted that enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems are evolving from passive repositories of data into autonomous systems of outcome that execute tasks based on high-level business goals.

However, Ng made it clear that Oracle’s latest AI innovations are exclusively reserved for its software-as-a-service (SaaS) products, such as Oracle Fusion, which is used by about 70% of its applications’ customer base. Legacy, on-premise product lines remain in maintenance mode.

“When people deployed those legacy applications from the past, they were heterogeneous,” he said. “They were not standard processes.

“If you have data demarcated in different ways, you can build agents to recognise all the differences, but the effort of doing that and the likelihood of making mistakes and hallucinations are higher.

“But if you’re on a relatively clean slate, you get faster results, better accuracy and more automation,” added Ng. “Our strategy is for people to go to SaaS. When you’re on SaaS, you can deploy AI much more efficiently.”

From generative AI to over 1,000 agents Oracle has been fleshing out its AI strategy over the past 18 months. It initially focused on embedding generative AI to help users draft text, such as performance reviews or financial report summaries. From there, it set out to build 50 specific-purpose AI agents. Today, that number has swelled to over 1,000 task-specific agents. To manage these agents, Oracle introduced AI Agent Studio within Fusion applications, allowing customers and system integrators, such as KPMG, Deloitte and PwC, to stitch agents together, modify them, and inject human-in-the-loop approvals for compliance. More recently, in March 2026, Oracle unveiled a new generation of agentic applications spanning customer experience (CX), human capital management (HCM), finance and supply chain at the Oracle AI Summit in London. Traditionally, ERP systems served as systems of record that logged operational history and enforced policy. But with agentic applications, instead of people having to work through the data and determine the next steps, users can just prescribe a set of objectives, goals and performance indicators, said Ng. Using an accounts receivable department as an example, he said a manager could simply instruct AI agents to maintain a specific cash inflow level or target a specific days sales outstanding (DSO) metric. The agents will then work behind the scenes, analysing transactional activities and data to provide the manager with optimised strategies. Once a strategy is selected, the agents farm the required work out to human payment collectors, even generating call scripts based on a client’s payment history and ongoing disputes. “In this case, the agents are working together to interpret and reason the data,” said Ng. “It helps to make decisions and execute them. It’s a much more autonomous way of thinking about how you drive your business.”