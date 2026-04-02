What’s driving Oracle’s latest job cuts?

News that an estimated 30,000 employees are losing their jobs at Oracle comes at a time that the company is claiming to have $533bn in orders to fulfil.

As of May 2025, the company had a workforce of around 165,000 employees. Its latest quarterly earnings filing shows that the Oracle expects revenue of $67bn and capital expenditures of $50bn for 2026, which it stated is unchanged from its previous financial guidance.

For 2027, its financial guidance forecasts revenue of $90bn. Neither the latest quarterly earnings filing nor the subsequent earnings call with financial analysts revealed any changes to headcount.

Yet, in a widely reported LinkedIn post, Micheal Shepherd, an AI operations lead at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), reposted messages from several colleagues at the company who said they have been made redundant in the latest round of job cuts.

One post, from a security alert manager at Oracle, sums up the situation, stating: “Many of the absolute best colleagues were laid off as well. It seems layoffs follow an algorithm of high-level individual contributors and mid-level managers – especially those with outstanding stock options.”

A post from a former employee – responsible for managing a team to ensure Oracle products and services offered by the business comply with standards such as PCI-DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard), HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), PA-DSS (Payment Application Data Security Standard) and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) – described the layoffs as “unprecedented”.

A former principal staff engineer posted: “I have quite a few friends who were laid off today. Top performers, extremely talented and really solid at their job. They just got caught up in a wave.”

Another, who describes himself as a founding engineer at OCI’s File Storage Service, said he has handled “countless on-call shifts and solved countless problems under pressure”, during his tenure at Oracle.

The posts include people with job roles such as service operations engineer, software development architect and software development manager.

While these LinkedIn posts represent just a small snapshot of the job losses at the tech giant, they illustrate that the job cuts have affected senior people, involved closely in product development, security and regulatory compliance.

At the time of writing, Computer Weekly had not received a response from Oracle about how the job cuts would affect its customers and product development.