Oracle endows Fusion applications with more AI autonomy

Oracle is adding a higher level of artificial intelligence (AI) autonomy to its Fusion cloud applications suite.

At its AI World Tour London event today, the supplier is unveiling a capacity for the AI agents in its business software to decide how to attain goals – and to realise them with more autonomy than previously.

The supplier is presenting the development as a move beyond a system of record for enterprise software to a “system of outcomes – making things happen”, according to a press statement. “Fragmented workflows, approval bottlenecks and endless status-chasing cost businesses speed. Fusion Agentic Apps allow businesses to execute at a pace that is no longer limited by human capacity,” it said.

It is launching more than 20 agentic applications across enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM), supply chain management (SCM) and customer experience (CX). Examples include automated cash collections risk analysis, workforce scheduling with real-time gap detection and AI-driven sourcing from design data.

Steve Miranda, executive vice-president of applications development at Oracle, said: “The way work gets done no longer matches the speed, complexity or expectations of modern business, as too much time is spent managing processes instead of driving outcomes.

“We are moving enterprise software beyond passive systems of record and providing our customers with applications that can reason, decide and act in pursuit of defined business objectives. This is a huge step forward for the industry and will help our customers achieve faster outcomes, focus their valuable time on strategic activities and redefine how work works.”

“We are moving enterprise software beyond passive systems of record and providing our customers with applications that can reason, decide and act in pursuit of defined business objectives”

Steve Miranda, Oracle

The applications are said to be able to make and execute decisions within business processes by accessing enterprise data, workflows, policies, approval hierarchies, permissions and transactional context already baked into Oracle’s Fusion suite. The supplier contrasts this with “copilots, AI assistants, or other AI add-ons”. Their case is that being native to transactional systems means the applications can execute in real time, at enterprise scale, with full governance.

In a briefing ahead of today’s event, Natalia Rachelson, senior vice-president of cloud applications development at Oracle, said: “We are confident that these Fusion agentic applications are unique because they are grounded in systems of record, and that is why they can operate at enterprise scale, with guardrails, security and governance. We’ve not seen anything else like this from anybody else yet.

“The novelty here is the reasoning part. As large language models (LLMs) advanced, the reasoning became available. They [the agents] are constantly communicating and reasoning with each other in an effort to achieve a goal. It’s like a beehive, with bees making honey.”

The supplier said: “Fusion Agentic Applications autonomously progress routine actions within guardrails and surface only exceptions, trade-offs and decisions where human judgement materially changes the outcome.”

The applications are said to operate against specific business objectives, maintaining “shared, persistent context across time and steps so agents can remember intent, history, prior decisions and current state, reducing the need for users to restate or reconstruct context as work progresses”.

Oracle said the applications deploy AI workflows with “role-based access, approval frameworks and end-to-end traceability”.

The supplier also announced updates to its AI Agent Studio, including what it said are new capabilities that support workflow orchestration, content intelligence, contextual memory and return on investment measurement.

Chris Leone, executive vice-president of applications development at Oracle, said: “As organisations move beyond pilots and begin operationalising AI across the enterprise, they need the ability to tailor AI to their unique workflows, expertise and operational priorities.

“Builders can create AI automations and agentic applications using natural language that are powered by enterprise AI agents capable of reasoning, taking action across business systems and continuously executing processes. This enables organisations to move beyond dashboards and copilots to AI-powered applications that actively run the business, with the governance, trust and security that enterprises require.”

One update is “content intelligence”. This is said to help organisations bring together unstructured first- and third-party data with transactional data. In the press briefing, Rachelson gave the example of a logistics firm factoring in weather information from an external source.