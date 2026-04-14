CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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14 April 2026

How a risky move paid off for Nvidia

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to Nvidia, the chip company at the centre of the AI revolution, about how its 20-year technology bet paid off. Oracle is laying off 30,000 workers – we find out what’s behind the controversial move. And we analyse the risks and opportunities from edge AI. Read the issue now.

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