CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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How a risky move paid off for Nvidia
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to Nvidia, the chip company at the centre of the AI revolution, about how its 20-year technology bet paid off. Oracle is laying off 30,000 workers – we find out what’s behind the controversial move. And we analyse the risks and opportunities from edge AI. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
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CUDA at 20: From billion-dollar gamble to agentic AI
As Nvidia marks two decades of CUDA, its head of high-performance computing and hyperscale reflects on the platform’s journey, the power of software optimisation, and how the fusion of GPUs and LPUs will shape the future of AI
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What’s driving Oracle’s latest job cuts?
Thousands of job losses have been reported, affecting many roles at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including those in software engineering and product compliance
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Edge AI: Business cost, risk and control
Right now, rather than asking whether or not to adopt edge artificial intelligence, the crucial question for most companies is how to do so without creating new security, cost and governance issues