UAE launches national cryptography discovery platform to accelerate post-quantum security transition

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is taking another significant step in its cyber security strategy with the launch of a national Crypto Discovery Tool (CDT), designed to help organisations identify, manage and ultimately replace cryptographic systems that could become vulnerable in the era of quantum computing.

Developed through a partnership between the UAE Cyber Security Council and Abu Dhabi-based cyber security firm QuantumGate, the platform forms part of the country’s National Post-Quantum Migration Programme and has been customised to requirements established by the UAE National Cryptography Centre.

The initiative reflects a growing global recognition that quantum computing, while still emerging, could eventually undermine many of the cryptographic algorithms that currently protect sensitive data, digital identities and critical infrastructure. Governments and enterprises worldwide are therefore beginning to assess their cryptographic exposure and plan migration paths towards quantum-resistant encryption standards.

According to the UAE Cyber Security Council, the CDT will provide organisations with comprehensive visibility into cryptographic assets across complex IT environments, automatically identifying embedded cryptography, cataloguing dependencies and supporting ongoing risk management efforts.

“​​Our partnership with QuantumGate on the national Crypto Discovery Tool marks a critical step forward in strengthening the UAE’s national cyber security posture in the face of emerging quantum threats,” said Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of cyber security for the UAE government. “As we advance our National Post-Quantum Migration Programme, having sovereign capability to discover, assess and manage cryptographic assets across sectors is essential.”

One of the biggest challenges facing organisations preparing for post-quantum cryptography is the lack of visibility into where encryption technologies are deployed. Many enterprises operate thousands of applications, devices and systems that rely on cryptographic algorithms, often without a complete inventory of where those technologies are embedded.

The CDT aims to address that challenge by automating cryptographic discovery and inventory management at scale. The platform will also provide continuous monitoring capabilities, enabling organisations to maintain visibility of cryptographic assets over time, support compliance requirements and adapt to future regulatory directives issued by the Cyber Security Council.

“Organisations cannot defend against risks they cannot account for,” Najwa Aaraj, chief executive officer of QuantumGate, said. “With the Crypto Discovery Tool, we have built a solution that brings that risk into full visibility, enabling organisations to act decisively and migrate with confidence.”

The launch further demonstrates the UAE’s ambition to position itself among the world’s leading nations in cyber security preparedness and digital resilience. Unlike many countries that remain in the assessment phase of post-quantum planning, the UAE is pursuing a coordinated national programme that combines governance, operational tooling and sector-wide implementation.

The tool’s outputs will also be integrated into the UAE’s National Cybersecurity Index platform, creating what officials describe as a national Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Index. By consolidating cryptographic posture information across public- and private-sector entities, the Cyber Security Council will gain a centralised view of the country’s readiness for quantum-safe security.

The announcement follows a series of initiatives designed to strengthen the UAE’s sovereign cyber capabilities. Earlier this year, the UAE Cyber Security Council and Dell Technologies launched a Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in Abu Dhabi to enhance national cyber resilience through AI-driven security operations, skills development and local innovation.

Together, the initiatives illustrate a broader strategy that combines advanced threat detection, continuous monitoring and national coordination. As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and concerns over future quantum-enabled attacks grow, UAE authorities are seeking to ensure that critical infrastructure operators, government entities and private-sector organisations are equipped to transition securely towards the next generation of cryptographic protection.

While large-scale quantum computers capable of breaking current encryption standards are not yet commercially available, security experts increasingly warn that organisations should begin preparing now. The challenge is particularly urgent for sectors handling long-lived sensitive data, where information intercepted today could potentially be decrypted years later using future quantum capabilities.