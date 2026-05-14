UAE Cyber Security Council and Dell launch cyber security centre to strengthen digital resilience

The UAE Cyber Security Council and Dell Technologies have launched a new chapter in national cyber resilience by establishing a Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the country’s determination to secure its digital infrastructure and develop sovereign expertise amid a surge of sophisticated threats.

During the Make it in the Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi, leaders announced the initiative, which demonstrates the UAE’s broader ambition to position itself as a global leader in cyber resilience and advanced digital infrastructure. The centre will focus on artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and internet of things (IoT)-driven security technologies that improve real-time threat detection, enhance cyber response capabilities, and boost operational resilience across public and private sector environments.

The collaboration comes at a time when cyber security has become a strategic national priority for the UAE. According to the UAE Cyber Security Council, the country has recently faced more than 800,000 cyber attacks per day targeting government entities, critical infrastructure operators and enterprises across sectors including energy, aviation, telecommunications and financial services.

Talent development and AI innovation The centre will function as both a technology and talent development hub. It will deliver cyber simulation exercises, advanced technical training and research programmes to help close the cyber skills gap and support the development of UAE-based security technologies and startups. “Building a secure future for the UAE requires a strong and diverse ecosystem of global partners,” said H.E. Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of cyber security for the UAE government. “Our collaboration with Dell reflects a proactive commitment to advancing our digital capabilities and safeguarding critical infrastructure through cutting-edge technologies.” Building a secure future for the UAE requires a strong and diverse ecosystem of global partners. Our collaboration with Dell reflects a proactive commitment to advancing our digital capabilities and safeguarding critical infrastructure through cutting-edge technologies H.E. Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, UAE government He added that the initiative supports the implementation of the UAE National Cybersecurity Strategy and aims to make the country a global hub for innovation, enabling businesses and citizens to operate confidently in a digital environment. The launch further expands the UAE Cyber Security Council’s growing role as the central coordinating body for the country’s national cyber resilience strategy. In recent years, the council has overseen the development of an integrated cyber security framework that combines real-time monitoring, coordinated incident response, and cross-sector threat intelligence sharing across government and strategic industries. This integrated approach has enabled the UAE to build one of the region’s most advanced cyber security ecosystems. It has successfully enhanced national protection against AI-powered attacks, ransomware and threats to operational technology and critical infrastructure, contributing to significant improvements in the country’s defensive capabilities.