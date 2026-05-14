UAE Cyber Security Council and Dell launch cyber security centre to strengthen digital resilience
Abu Dhabi initiative supports the UAE’s sovereign cyber strategy with AI-driven security, advanced skills development and accelerated local innovation
The UAE Cyber Security Council and Dell Technologies have launched a new chapter in national cyber resilience by establishing a Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the country’s determination to secure its digital infrastructure and develop sovereign expertise amid a surge of sophisticated threats.
During the Make it in the Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi, leaders announced the initiative, which demonstrates the UAE’s broader ambition to position itself as a global leader in cyber resilience and advanced digital infrastructure. The centre will focus on artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and internet of things (IoT)-driven security technologies that improve real-time threat detection, enhance cyber response capabilities, and boost operational resilience across public and private sector environments.
The collaboration comes at a time when cyber security has become a strategic national priority for the UAE. According to the UAE Cyber Security Council, the country has recently faced more than 800,000 cyber attacks per day targeting government entities, critical infrastructure operators and enterprises across sectors including energy, aviation, telecommunications and financial services.
Talent development and AI innovation
The centre will function as both a technology and talent development hub. It will deliver cyber simulation exercises, advanced technical training and research programmes to help close the cyber skills gap and support the development of UAE-based security technologies and startups.
“Building a secure future for the UAE requires a strong and diverse ecosystem of global partners,” said H.E. Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of cyber security for the UAE government. “Our collaboration with Dell reflects a proactive commitment to advancing our digital capabilities and safeguarding critical infrastructure through cutting-edge technologies.”
H.E. Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, UAE government
He added that the initiative supports the implementation of the UAE National Cybersecurity Strategy and aims to make the country a global hub for innovation, enabling businesses and citizens to operate confidently in a digital environment.
The launch further expands the UAE Cyber Security Council’s growing role as the central coordinating body for the country’s national cyber resilience strategy. In recent years, the council has overseen the development of an integrated cyber security framework that combines real-time monitoring, coordinated incident response, and cross-sector threat intelligence sharing across government and strategic industries.
This integrated approach has enabled the UAE to build one of the region’s most advanced cyber security ecosystems. It has successfully enhanced national protection against AI-powered attacks, ransomware and threats to operational technology and critical infrastructure, contributing to significant improvements in the country’s defensive capabilities.
Cyber security an economic and technological priority
Dell’s partnership also builds on the momentum generated by another major initiative launched by the UAE Cyber Security Council last week – the UAE Cyber Factory, a national programme developed in partnership with CPX Holding to accelerate the creation of homegrown AI-powered cyber defence technologies.
The UAE Cyber Factory has already initiated steps to create a sovereign cyber ecosystem by nationalising security capabilities, helping reduce dependence on external technologies. These actions have enabled faster, more relevant development of locally tailored cyber defence platforms.
“The launch of the UAE Cyber Factory signals a new phase of leadership, positioning the UAE as a global hub for advanced cyber security and a digital power shaping the future of the industry,” said Al Kuwaiti during the launch of the initiative.
Industry analysts say the UAE’s approach reflects a wider regional and global shift towards sovereign cyber security models, in which governments seek greater control over digital infrastructure, data protection and AI-enabled security capabilities as cyber threats become increasingly automated and geopolitically significant.
For Dell Technologies, the collaboration reinforces the company’s growing focus on cyber resilience and secure infrastructure across the Middle East.
“Our collaboration with Cyber Security Council brings our expertise in technology from the hardware up to the cloud, ensuring an end-to-end approach to resilience,” said Walid Yehia, managing director of South Gulf at Dell Technologies. “This initiative will empower organisations with the advanced solutions and skilled talent needed to navigate the complexities of the digital age with confidence.”
Beyond deploying technology, the Centre of Excellence is set to accelerate cyber innovation within the UAE’s growing startup ecosystem. By supporting research and commercialising locally developed solutions, the initiative aligns with the country’s broader industrial and economic diversification agenda, which increasingly prioritises AI leadership, digital sovereignty and knowledge-based economic growth.
As governments and enterprises across the Middle East face mounting cyber risks, the UAE continues to position cyber security not only as a defensive necessity, but also as a strategic economic and technological pillar underpinning the country’s future digital economy.
Read more about cyber security
- CISOs on alert – strengthening cyber resilience amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East: As regional uncertainty rises, security leaders across the Gulf focus on resilience, faster incident response and deeper threat intelligence to protect critical systems and data
- CISA urges companies to bolster Microsoft Intune systems after Stryker cyber attack: CISA is urging US organisations to strengthen the security of their endpoint management systems after cyber threat actors infiltrated Stryker’s Microsoft environment.