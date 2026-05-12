UAE launches sovereign AI-driven Cyber Factory security initiative

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cyber Security Council has launched a national cyber security initiative designed to strengthen the country’s digital sovereignty and accelerate the development of home-grown cyber defence technologies powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative, called UAE Cyber Factory, is being developed in collaboration with CPX Holding, one of the country’s leading cyber and physical security providers.

It represents a major step in the UAE’s wider strategy to build sovereign cyber capabilities and reduce reliance on external technologies at a time when governments globally are reassessing digital resilience, national infrastructure protection and supply chain security. According to the UAE Cyber Security Council, the country has recorded more than 800,000 cyber attacks per day in recent months, highlighting the increasing scale and sophistication of threats targeting the public and private sectors.

The UAE Cyber Factory will focus on designing, developing and scaling advanced AI-powered cyber security technologies, enabling faster threat detection, automated response capabilities and improved cyber resilience across critical sectors.

The project also aims to establish a fully sovereign cyber ecosystem with end-to-end national ownership of strategic cyber capabilities, an increasingly important objective as AI transforms both cyber defence and cyber attack methodologies.

“The launch of the UAE Cyber Factory signals a new phase of leadership, positioning the UAE as a global hub for advanced cyber security and a digital power shaping the future of the industry,” said His Excellency Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of cyber security for the UAE government and chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council.

“In the face of rising global challenges, the UAE stands as a leading model that not only protects but also innovates and leads by developing advanced technologies capable of detecting, preventing and deterring cyber threats effectively,” he added.

The UAE Cyber Factory marks a major step toward a sovereign, future-ready cyber security ecosystem. It brings together local talent, advanced engineering and innovation built in the UAE Hadi Anwar, CPX

The launch reinforces the UAE Cyber Security Council's increasingly central role in coordinating the nation’s cyber resilience strategy. In recent years, the council has overseen the development of a nationally integrated cyber security framework that combines real-time monitoring, advanced threat intelligence sharing, and coordinated incident response across government entities and strategic industries.

This operational model has positioned the UAE as one of the Middle East’s most advanced cyber security ecosystems, particularly in sectors such as energy, finance, aviation and telecommunications, where operational continuity is critical.

At the core of the strategy is continuous readiness. Cyber operations centres across sectors are interconnected to enable rapid intelligence sharing and coordinated responses to emerging threats. The approach reflects a shift away from isolated security architectures towards nationally integrated resilience frameworks capable of managing large-scale and multi-sector cyber incidents.

Industry analysts say this level of institutional coordination is becoming increasingly important as attackers adopt AI to automate and enhance phishing campaigns, ransomware attacks and targeting of critical infrastructure.

The UAE Cyber Factory is expected to accelerate this transition by developing locally tailored technologies that meet the country’s operational and regulatory requirements. The initiative will combine AI, advanced engineering and local cyber talent to support the development of next-generation security platforms and services.

“The UAE Cyber Factory marks a major step toward a sovereign, future-ready cyber security ecosystem,” said Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX. “It brings together local talent, advanced engineering and innovation built in the UAE. By enabling end-to-end capabilities and strengthening national ownership of digital defences, it will help create a secure and resilient environment for government, businesses and citizens.”

The initiative also aligns with the UAE’s broader industrial and technology agenda, which increasingly prioritises domestic innovation, AI leadership and strategic technology independence as part of long-term economic diversification efforts.

For enterprises operating across the Middle East, the launch reflects a wider regional shift towards sovereign cyber security models, in which countries seek greater control over critical digital infrastructure, data protection frameworks and AI-enabled defence systems.