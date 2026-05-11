Core42 partners with Solutions+ on Mubadala sovereign AI

Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure provider Core42 has announced a strategic partnership with Solutions+ to accelerate the deployment of sovereign AI infrastructure across the Mubadala Investment Company (MIC) Group and government entities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The agreement establishes a framework for delivering secure cloud, data and AI infrastructure services designed to support enterprise-scale AI adoption while ensuring compliance with local data sovereignty requirements.

Under the partnership, Core42 will serve as the foundational infrastructure provider, supplying sovereign cloud and AI compute capabilities to Mubadala Group companies and public sector organisations. Solutions+, an AI-driven shared services company within the Mubadala ecosystem, will serve as the lead implementation and data services partner.

The collaboration reflects growing demand across the Gulf region for sovereign AI infrastructure that enables organisations to deploy large language models (LLMs) and AI applications while keeping sensitive data and workloads within national borders.

The partnership expands collaboration around enterprise cloud services. Solutions+ will become the lead partner for Oracle Fusion and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services across a defined portfolio of enterprise accounts agreed with Core42.

Nasir Al Nabhani, managing director at Solutions+, said the partnership combines Solutions+’s implementation capabilities with Core42’s AI infrastructure to create an end-to-end AI deployment model.

“Combining Solutions+’s implementation expertise and Weave AI platform with Core42’s compute infrastructure creates an end-to-end capability for AI adoption across the Mubadala Investment Company Group portfolio companies and government entity clients,” he said. “This is a partnership grounded in shared priorities: a sovereign-first approach, a focus on delivery, and a commitment to long-term impact.”

Left to right: Talal M. Al Kaissi, CEO, Core42; Ismail Ali Abdulla, executive director, UAE Clusters - UAE Investments Platform, Mubadala Investment Company; Nasir Al Nabhani, managing director, Solutions+

The agreement formalises an existing working relationship between the two companies. It broadens the scope of collaboration beyond Mubadala Group entities to include future engagements with government and private sector organisations in the UAE and the wider region.

Talal M. Al Kaissi, chief executive officer at Core42, said the deal highlights the company’s growing role in supporting AI deployment at scale. “This partnership underscores Core42’s role in enabling AI at scale with secure, resilient, sovereign-ready infrastructure built for production,” he said.

“Together with Solutions+, we’re creating a structured delivery model that unites compute and implementation, accelerating outcomes for large, complex organisations.”

Core42, part of Abu Dhabi technology group G42, has become one of the region’s key players in sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure and high-performance computing. The company operates AI-ready datacentre infrastructure in the UAE and provides sovereign cloud services designed to support governments and regulated industries seeking greater control over data residency, security and AI workloads.

The company has been central to the UAE’s broader ambition to position itself as a regional AI hub, supporting initiatives across government, healthcare, energy, financial services and industrial sectors. Through partnerships with both public and private sector organisations, Core42 is focused on building local AI capabilities while reducing reliance on overseas hyperscale infrastructure for sensitive workloads.

The announcement at Make it in the Emirates also highlights the increasing alignment between the UAE’s industrial strategy and its AI ambitions, with sovereign infrastructure now viewed as a critical component of long-term digital transformation and economic resilience.

G42 and Mubadala Investment Company, alongside portfolio companies including Solutions+, are exhibiting at the event to showcase initiatives aimed at strengthening the UAE’s national technology and industrial capabilities.