Data residency becomes the GCC’s next AI battleground

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is entering a new phase. The conversation is no longer about how to deploy AI tools or experiment with automation. Instead, organisations are increasingly asking a more fundamental question: where does the data live?

As AI agents become embedded into mission-critical workflows across government, banking, telecoms, energy and healthcare, data residency is rapidly evolving from a regulatory requirement into a core business and security priority. The rise of sovereign AI strategies across the GCC reflects a broader regional push to ensure that data, models and compute infrastructure remain under national or organisational control.

According to Mohammed Ashoor, country manager for Bahrain at Accelera Digital Group, the shift represents a major turning point for enterprises navigating AI adoption.

“Data residency is no longer just a legal checkbox. It has become a strategic differentiator,” says Ashoor. “If your AI agents are processing proprietary or sensitive data, the physical and jurisdictional location of that data directly determines your security posture, your regulatory alignment and, ultimately, your ability to innovate with confidence.”

The GCC’s sovereign AI push is being driven by a combination of national digital transformation agendas, rising cyber security threats and growing demand for trusted AI systems in highly regulated sectors. Governments across the region are prioritising local AI infrastructure and in-country data processing as part of broader digital sovereignty strategies.

Misconceptions around data residency For many organisations, however, misconceptions around data residency persist. “The biggest misconception is that data residency simply means keeping data inside the country,” says Ashoor. “That is too narrow. The real question is not just ‘is the data inside the country?’ It is: do we understand the data, control it, govern it, protect it, and use it responsibly to create value from data without losing trust?” Data residency is no longer just a legal checkbox. It has become a strategic differentiator Mohammed Ashoor, Accelera Digital Group Ashoor argues that data residency should no longer sit purely within IT or compliance departments. Instead, organisations should treat it as a strategic capability that underpins resilience, governance and AI readiness. “The organisations that get this right will move faster, not slower,” he says. “They will have better regulator confidence, stronger customer trust, and a clearer foundation for AI.”

Sovereignty versus scale One of the key challenges facing enterprises is balancing strict in-country data requirements with the need for scalable AI infrastructure. Many advanced AI capabilities still rely heavily on globally distributed hyperscale cloud environments, creating tensions between sovereignty and performance. “I do not think this should be treated as a binary choice between sovereignty and scale,” says Ashoor. “Sensitive data, regulated workloads, identity controls, audit logs and policy enforcement may need to sit within an approved sovereign or in-country environment. But not every AI workload carries the same level of risk.” Rather than adopting blanket policies, organisations should classify workloads according to sensitivity and regulatory exposure. Highly regulated data may remain fully localised, while lower-risk workloads, such as anonymised analytics or AI experimentation, could leverage regional or global cloud infrastructure under appropriate governance controls. “The right model is a governed hybrid approach,” he says. “Local control where it matters, hyperscale performance where it is appropriate, and clear governance across the full stack.” This balancing act is becoming increasingly important as Gulf governments pursue ambitious AI automation targets. The UAE, for example, has set a goal for agentic AI systems to support 50% of government operations within the next two years. “Agentic AI is different from basic automation. These systems can trigger actions, interact with workflows, make recommendations and support decisions. That means they need access to real institutional data. If government entities do not trust the data environment, they will naturally keep AI at the pilot stage.” “The real challenge is not only technical,” Ashoor adds. “Governments will need to redesign processes around AI, define human approval points, set accountability rules, and decide which decisions can be automated and which must remain human-led.”

Building resilience into sovereign AI While sovereign AI promises greater control and compliance, it also introduces new operational risks. Concentrating infrastructure and data within national borders can create resilience challenges if disaster recovery and redundancy strategies are not carefully designed. “Sovereignty should not create fragility,” Ashoor warns. “If everything is kept in one country, one region, or one environment without proper redundancy, then the organisation may be compliant on paper but exposed operationally.” “The real challenge is not only technical. Governments will need to redesign processes around AI, define human approval points, set accountability rules, and decide which decisions can be automated and which must remain human-led” Mohammed Ashoor, Accelera Digital Group To address this, organisations are increasingly adopting what Ashoor describes as “sovereign resilience”, disaster recovery architectures that comply with local regulations while maintaining continuity during outages or geopolitical disruptions. This may include multiple in-country datacentres, regulator-approved regional backup environments or encrypted recovery mechanisms for specific categories of data.