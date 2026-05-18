How geopolitical instability could reshape Gulf datacentre investments and sovereign AI strategies

The Gulf has spent the past several years building its reputation as one of the world’s most ambitious destinations for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud infrastructure and hyperscale datacentre investments.

Abundant energy resources, government-backed digital agendas, sovereign investment power and fast-track policy frameworks have helped countries across the region attract billions of dollars in AI and cloud commitments.

But as geopolitical tensions rise and concerns grow about the resilience of critical infrastructure, industry leaders are beginning to ask a difficult question: what happens to the Gulf’s AI momentum if instability persists? The threat landscape has expanded to include physical infrastructure, energy systems, subsea connectivity and large-scale compute facilities that increasingly underpin national economies.

“Data, cloud and AI have emerged as new critical resources, and thus datacentres have become targets,” said Mehdi Paryavi, CEO and founder of the International Data Center Authority (IDCA). “We used to advise organisations not to build datacentres near military installations; now we are reaching a point where we should advise military installations not to be near datacentres.”

Why datacentres have become strategic assets Historically, critical infrastructure protection in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) focused on energy assets. Today, AI factories, hyperscale facilities and cloud campuses are becoming equally strategic, and modern datacentres do far more than host enterprise applications – they support sovereign workloads, AI model training, cloud platforms, financial services and government systems. “The datacentres, their energy backbone and connectivity are paramount to the digital economy,” Paryavi said. This evolution means threat models are shifting beyond ransomware and cyber attacks towards hybrid scenarios involving physical disruption, regional conflict, supply chain instability and infrastructure targeting. Subsea cables, power distribution systems and concentrated compute hubs are increasingly viewed as strategic assets whose disruption could affect entire digital ecosystems.

Could instability increase the cost of Gulf AI? Hyperscalers and cloud providers have committed billions to new facilities across the GCC as demand for AI compute accelerates. However, sustained instability could introduce new cost pressures. Cloud providers may be forced to reassess redundancy strategies, capacity planning and risk allocation models. “Risk is the deadly enemy of progress,” said Paryavi. “Enhanced risk boosts the costs of data production and insurance requirements.” All datacentre operators must increase the number of availability zones to distribute their risk. A single location is a single point of failure Mehdi Paryavi, International Data Center Authority The Gulf’s success as an AI destination has been built on a combination of low-cost energy, available land, regulatory agility and perceptions of stability. “When you offer cheap energy, cheap land, relaxed government policies in a region of absolute safety, the results are nothing short of ideal,” he said. Industry observers believe the immediate effect may not be a withdrawal of investments, but a recalibration of risk models and a new premium on Gulf infrastructure projects. According to Paryavi, the next phase of resilience will require geographical diversification. “All datacentre operators must increase the number of availability zones to distribute their risk by multiplying their locations instead of purely multiplying physical components within single nodes,” he said. “At the end of the day, a single location is a single point of failure.” In a region historically associated with stability and openness, many facilities openly promoted their locations and infrastructure scale. “The conflict proved why it is important that the location of mission-critical assets should remain as confidential as possible,” Paryavi said.