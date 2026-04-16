Dubai rolls out AI training for 50,000 government staff

Dubai has launched a large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) workforce initiative to transform how government employees use and apply emerging technologies in public service delivery, marking another step in the UAE’s broader ambition to become a global leader in AI-driven governance.

The AI Workforce Transformation Program (AI+), announced by Digital Dubai in collaboration with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, will train 50,000 government employees across the emirate. The programme sits under the umbrella of the Dubai Future Foundation and is designed to embed AI capabilities across all levels of government operations.

Officials said the initiative is not simply a training exercise, but part of a structural shift toward an “intelligence-driven government model”, where AI tools and human expertise are combined to improve decision-making, productivity and citizen services.

At its core, the programme is built around role-based learning tracks, reflecting a growing trend in global enterprise AI adoption: tailoring skills development to job function rather than offering generic digital literacy training. Employees will be segmented into leadership, chief AI officers, product owners, managers and general staff, each receiving targeted content ranging from strategic governance to hands-on AI tool usage such as prompt engineering and automation via AI agents.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, director general of Digital Dubai, described the initiative as a shift in the role of government employees from technology users to “co-designers” of digital services. The programme, he said, is intended to enable proactive service delivery models that anticipate citizen needs rather than react to them.

From a governance perspective, the programme also signals a maturation of Dubai’s digital strategy. Rather than focusing solely on infrastructure or platform deployment, the emirate is now investing heavily in organisational capability, recognising that AI transformation depends as much on human capital as it does on technology.

This workforce-first approach aligns closely with the UAE’s national AI agenda. The country was one of the first globally to appoint a minister of state for artificial intelligence in 2017 and has since implemented a series of coordinated strategies to position AI as a pillar of economic growth and government efficiency.

“It’s a bold strategy,” said Marcati. “Other countries are watching because the UAE is not waiting for AI to evolve around them, they are building the infrastructure, the regulation and the talent pipeline at the same time. That’s what makes it unique.”

The UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 sets out a long-term plan to integrate AI across sectors, including education, transport, energy and healthcare, while also developing local talent and attracting global AI investment. The strategy positions AI as a key contributor to the UAE’s broader economic diversification efforts away from hydrocarbons.

In parallel, Dubai’s D33 economic agenda aims to double the emirate’s economy over the next decade, with digital transformation and advanced technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and data analytics playing a central role.

Government-backed institutions such as the Dubai Future Foundation and specialised AI centres have been established to enable experimentation and policy development, helping public entities test new technologies and scale successful use cases across government.

The launch of AI+ reflects this ecosystem approach. The programme’s dedicated track for chief AI officers, for example, focuses on implementing government AI policies, sharing cross-entity best practices and scaling proven use cases. Meanwhile, product and service owners are trained to identify AI opportunities, develop applications and measure impact in operational settings.

At the operational level, the employee track focuses on practical adoption skills such as using generative AI tools, automating routine tasks, and improving productivity through AI-assisted workflows. This reflects a wider global trend in which governments are increasingly prioritising “AI augmentation” of existing roles rather than full automation.

The UAE’s strategy also places strong emphasis on governance frameworks and on the responsible deployment of AI. As public-sector adoption accelerates, issues such as data privacy, algorithmic transparency and ethical AI use are becoming central to policy discussions. Programmes such as AI+ are therefore as much about embedding governance discipline as they are about building technical capability.