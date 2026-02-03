AI agents, human judgement and the future of work in the UAE

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) agents is no longer a theoretical discussion for organisations in the UAE. As both public and private sectors accelerate their AI agendas, leaders are confronting a fundamental shift in how work is structured, decisions are made, and talent is developed. These questions were at the centre of a panel discussion on AI talent architecture, AI agents and the future of jobs during AI Fest in Dubai.

Opening the discussion, Ezzeddine Jradi, tech leader and advisor in the UAE, framed the transformation as a shift from human execution to human orchestration. Rather than focusing on tools, he argued that the most critical skill emerging is the ability to translate between business intent and technical output. “This is the skill of a translator,” said Jradi. “Whatever you understand from the business, you need to translate it into technical requirements and, just as importantly, translate technical outcomes back into business relevance.”

As AI agents take on increasing volumes of operational work, leaders must govern the relationship between humans and machines through communication and clear structures. “It’s more about relationship and communication,” he said. “If you play it this way, you get smoother cross-functional collaboration.”

Using the example of a finance function, Jradi described a future in which traditional execution gives way to orchestration. “We’re moving from spreadsheets and SQL queries to using AI agents,” said Jradi. “The key question for leaders is: what are the fundamental human, non-technical skills needed to lead a team that is no longer executing, but orchestrating?”

Rather than positioning AI as a purely technological challenge, the panel repeatedly returned to governance as the foundation for successful adoption. Jradi pointed to established disciplines such as business excellence, process re-engineering and Six Sigma as entry points for leaders seeking to understand where AI can deliver value. “These are business discussions,” he said. “The organisation needs to understand where it struggles, which processes add no value, and which can be optimised without breaking governance or compliance.”

Without this clarity, AI agents risk amplifying existing weaknesses. “If governance structures are undefined or poorly designed, AI will not solve the problem,” warned Jradi.

Shrenik Jain, CIO and senior vice-president of IT Middle East at Siemens, reinforced this view, arguing that productivity gains only materialise when organisations are willing to revisit long-standing decision thresholds. “There is an opportunity cost to not taking decisions faster,” he said. “At certain thresholds, even if some decisions are wrong, statistically most will be right, and the time and effort spent on low-level human decision-making can be eliminated.”