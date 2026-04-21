Middle East CIOs move from cloud-first to sovereign-first in a high-risk digital era

For over a decade, enterprise technology strategy has focused on scale, efficiency and cost optimisation. That model is now under strain.

Across the Middle East, CIOs are confronting a new reality as geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory tightening, and deep digital dependencies expose structural risks in technology design and operation. The question is no longer how efficiently systems run, but whether they can continue to run amid disruption.

Recent cloud outages and stricter regulations around data and artificial intelligence (AI) across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have brought this into sharp focus. For organisations managing critical infrastructure, resilience is no longer theoretical; it is operational.

This is driving a clear shift – from cloud-first to sovereign-first. Digital sovereignty is not just about data residency. It is about control over systems, operations and decision-making.

“Digital sovereignty is ultimately about operational continuity,” says Nischal Kapoor, chief revenue officer at e& enterprise. “If critical functions like security, identity and incident response are dependent on external jurisdictions, resilience is compromised.” This broader view of sovereignty now spans four layers: data, infrastructure, operations and, increasingly, artificial intelligence.