UAE positions cyber security as pillar of national resilience and digital growth

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is reinforcing its status as a regional cyber security leader, advancing a nationally coordinated model to protect critical infrastructure and ensure operational continuity amid an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Recent remarks from Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, head of cyber security for the UAE government and chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, underscore the maturity of the country’s cyber security ecosystem, which operates at a high level of readiness across government entities, strategic industries and private-sector partners.

At the core of this strategy is continuous monitoring and rapid response capability. Specialised teams operate around the clock, supported by advanced threat detection platforms, early warning systems and clearly defined incident response procedures aligned with international best practices. These capabilities are integrated into a unified national framework that enables swift coordination and effective containment of cyber incidents.

The model is built on strong alignment between public and private stakeholders. Cyber operations centres across key sectors are interconnected, enabling real-time intelligence sharing and coordinated responses to emerging threats. This level of integration is increasingly critical as cyber attacks grow more sophisticated and often target multiple sectors simultaneously.

“The UAE continues to invest in strengthening its cyber capabilities and enhancing its digital infrastructure, ensuring the protection of digital assets and the continuity of critical services, while maintaining a high level of preparedness to counter evolving threats,” Dr Al Kuwaiti said.

Across the GCC, organisations are facing a steadily evolving threat environment shaped by digital transformation, increased connectivity and rising geopolitical complexity. In this context, cyber security strategies are being tested not only for their technical strength but also for their ability to support resilience at scale.

For CISOs, the priority is shifting towards ensuring that organisations can withstand disruption while maintaining essential services. As Anoop Kumar, head of information security governance, risk and compliance at Gulf News Al Nisr Publishing, explains, resilience has become the defining principle.

“It’s all about resilience to continue business, how to withstand disruption and recover as quickly as possible,” he says. “Security leaders must ensure organisations can withstand more sophisticated cyber threats while educating all stakeholders about the evolving risk landscape.”

This focus on resilience is particularly relevant in sectors such as energy, finance and telecommunications, where downtime or data breaches can have far-reaching consequences. The UAE’s framework addresses this by prioritising visibility, response speed and continuity planning, ensuring that critical services remain operational even under adverse conditions.

Investment continues to play a central role in sustaining this momentum. The country is actively strengthening its cyber capabilities through the adoption of advanced technologies, the development of skilled talent and the enhancement of digital infrastructure.

“As AI adoption accelerates, cyber security priorities are shifting just as rapidly. Attackers are already using AI to enhance ransomware and phishing campaigns, raising the stakes for organisations operating critical infrastructure,” said Omdia chief analyst Trevor Clarke. “As AI is harnessed by attackers for more adaptive ransomware and phishing campaigns, the stakes have never been higher for security teams.”

In response, organisations are moving away from static security postures towards adaptive, AI-enabled frameworks. “Firms will leverage unique combinations of machine learning, generative and agentic AI as complementary and foundational capabilities, rather than add-on components,” he said.

Equally important is the emphasis on collaboration and knowledge sharing, authorities of the UAE government have highlighted the need for closer cooperation between organisations, both domestically and internationally, to build a more secure and stable digital environment. This includes joint initiatives, shared threat intelligence and coordinated response strategies that extend beyond individual sectors.

While global uncertainties continue to shape the broader risk environment, the UAE’s cyber security strategy demonstrates the value of long-term planning and institutional coordination. By embedding cyber security into national priorities and fostering a culture of continuous readiness, the country is not only protecting its digital assets but also setting a benchmark for resilience in the region.