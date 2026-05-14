King’s Speech paves the way for digital ID

The King’s Speech indicated a renewed effort in spearheading the implementation of a digital ID scheme by the UK government.

The scheme aims to create a national ID to make public services quicker and more secure to access, with the potential to include private sector services, such as gym memberships or parcel collections.

The plan is now being powered by legislation in the form of a Digital Access to Services Bill, which will form a legal framework under which the government can create, issue and use a digital ID.

“My ministers will also proceed with the introduction of digital ID that will modernise how citizens interact with public services,” the King said in his speech.

The digital ID scheme was first announced by prime minister Keir Starmer in September 2025.

Originally, the scheme was billed as mandatory for right to work checks; however, in January 2026, the government backtracked on this and removed the compulsory aspect, following uproar from privacy campaigners.

While employers will be required to conduct right to work checks digitally by 2029, employees will not be obliged to hold a government digital ID, and will instead be able to choose between using physical documents, a private sector ID or the government’s version.

“The government is renewing Britain with accessible public services that work for citizens and come together on the Gov.uk app. The app will become the front door to accessing public services – as with online banking or shopping apps – with the digital ID system at its foundation,” said the briefing notes on the King’s Speech.

The national coordinator of privacy campaign group NO2ID, Phil Booth, said ministers claimed digital IDs would tackle £1.8bn of identity fraud per year, but that following “the failures of One Login, on which the ID system will depend”, it is already showing it isn’t secure.

“His Majesty just announced ‘government by app’ – a lifelong ID number and compulsory biometric registration, in a system that will track every time you use your digital ID,” said Booth.

“Claims that digital ID will be ‘convenient’ and ‘reduce bureaucracy’ are clearly contradicted by the evidence. You’ll still have to fill in the rest of all the forms you’re required to fill in ever more frequently – and now the Home Office, with all its dodgy data, will have final say on you being able to get a job,” he added.