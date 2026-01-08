What will happen with Starmer’s digital ID scheme in 2026?

If one was to sum up government technology in 2025, the first thing that may come to mind is the digital identity debate. Even before UK prime minister Keir Starmer made the announcement that he plans to roll out digital ID to the entire country, people were debating its merits.

Computer Weekly takes a look at how the plans announced in 2025 are likely to unfold in 2026.

To predict the future of government digital identity, we must look at its history. There is no secret that the idea of ID cards, whether in digital or physical form, has time and time again made the UK public feel unnerved.

When then prime minister Tony Blair launched a controversial plan to introduce ID cards in the UK, it was consequently scrapped when a new government came into power after public uproar. Then, in 2024, came a public consultation on legislation to enhance data sharing across the public sector to support its digital identity plans.

The resolute answer from the public was “no”, with the majority expressing strong concerns around data privacy in particular. Government, however, still progressed with the proposed regulations.

Fast forward to the beginning of 2025: We had rung in a new year, and it wasn’t long before the government announced it would create a Gov.uk Wallet, allowing users to have government-issued documents, including driving licences, available on their smartphones. This was perhaps a hint as to where the government planned to take this later in the year.

In April 2025, a group of 42 Labour MPs called on the government to launch a digital ID programme. The MPs said at the time that a digital identity for citizens would potentially “transform public services”.

National digital ID programme Then came September 2025, when Starmer – to many people’s surprise, particularly because the Labour government had previously insisted it would not introduce a digital version of ID cards – announced exactly that: a national digital ID programme. “Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK,” he said, launching the scheme. “We are doing the hard graft to deliver a fairer Britain for those who want to see change, not division.” However, the announcement did indeed create division. Which brings us to today, and the year ahead. Cabinet Office parliamentary secretary Josh Simons, who vehemently defended the scheme in December’s parliamentary debate, has been appointed digital ID minister and will spearhead the public consultation, which is likely to stir up the debate more than ever before. While Whitehall has attempted to reassure the public, industry and its own politicians, by promising a “massive inclusion drive” will be launched alongside the consultation, it is likely to be the main cause for arguments and debates in 2026. One particular concern up for debate is the cost of a digital ID programme. It is no secret that the government does not exactly have a great track record in its spending on digital identity. Its first rodeo came in the form of Gov.uk Verify, introduced in 2013 as the holy grail, and buried as a huge failure with £220m spent and little to show for it. The government has said the digital ID scheme will come at no extra cost to taxpayers, but all government programmes are paid for by taxpayers, and this programme is no different. How will people react to paying for a programme the majority of the public is not particularly pleased with to begin with? The current figure for the digital ID scheme expenditure stands at a whopping £1.8bn, though exactly how that will be funded and which pots of money it will come from is yet unknown, and something to keep an eye on in the year ahead. As Conservative MP Sarah Bool said in a parliamentary debate on the scheme in December 2025: “The Office for Budget Responsibility [OBR] has said that there has been no specific funding identified for the scheme, and it is forecast to cost £1.8bn over the next three years. We have a government drowning in Budget leaks and accidentally releasing prisoners left, right and centre, so how can they be trusted to create a system of ID?”