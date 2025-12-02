Use of digital ID in UK achieves statutory status
A formal regime of certification and governance is now in place for digital identity services – just as the UK government presses ahead with its controversial plan for a national ID scheme
The use of “trusted” digital ID software to verify your identity online in the UK has taken on a statutory footing as of 1 December.
The measures contained in the Data (Use and Access) Act, which became law in June this year, have now taken effect, introducing a formal and legally backed set of standards and governance rules with which all certified providers of digital verification services (DVS) must conform.
The move is intended to provide the public with confidence when using certified digital identity apps, through a framework that shows suppliers are considered trustworthy.
The statutory regime is also likely to underpin the UK government’s plans for a national digital ID scheme, which was announced by prime minister Keir Starmer in September, and is due to go through a consultation phase early next year.
The statutory system formalises processes that have been in place on a trial basis for some time. Suppliers of DVS tools have to conform to the government’s Digital Identities and Attributes Framework (DIATF) and associated codes that add further specifications for use cases such as right to work or right to rent checks.
Once certified, suppliers are listed on a statutory register and will be able to use a trust mark to prove their conformance for potential users. So far, 48 DVS providers who have gained DIATF certification have applied to join the register.
“This regime of standards, governance and oversight helps to ensure the public can trust digital verification services offered under it in the UK,” said John Peart, CEO of the Office for Digital Identities and Attributes (OfDIA), which oversees the framework.
Critical time for digital identity
The move comes at a critical time for digital identity in the UK. Suppliers were blindsided by Starmer’s announcement of a national digital ID scheme that will be mandatory for right-to-work checks by 2029. Many in the sector believe such a national scheme undermines all the work and investment they have put in to developing apps and achieving conformance to the statutory regime.
Today (2 December 2025), representatives of DIATF-certified DVS providers are meeting with Darren Jones, Starmer’s chief secretary, who has taken on policy responsibility in the Cabinet Office for the digital ID plan.
Last week’s Autumn Budget revealed that government has put aside £1.8bn to develop the national scheme, which many suppliers say is a needless expense when they already provide apps that can deliver right-to-work checks and other services within the scope of the government proposals.
“[Government] is proposing to add £1.8bn of new costs to build a system that duplicates DVS,” said Adrian Field, director of market development at digital ID supplier OneID, writing on LinkedIn.
“Is this the best use of taxpayer funds? [The] private sector has proven that ID services can be delivered far more effectively and at far cheaper cost – why not use the efficient, effective services more?”
The meeting with Jones came about after industry representatives requested a formal collaboration on the government scheme.
The Association of Digital Verification Professionals wrote an open letter to Jones, to request a meeting to propose a cross-sector forum to “support clarity and alignment” on the digital identity scheme, noting that government messaging on its policy has made no mention of the DIATF regime.
“For over a decade, with cross-party support, the UK has developed the Digital Identity and Attribute Trust Framework – a voluntary model that protects individual rights, lets government regulate and allows industry to innovate,” the letter said.
“It is unclear whether the aim is a new national digital ID stored in certified private wallets, a single credential sitting solely in the Gov.uk Wallet accessed by certified DVS providers (the current plan), or something entirely different. Each variation represents a fundamentally different social and economic model. This uncertainty risks market stability, discourages investment and weakens trust across the entire digital ecosystem – not just government.”
An online petition opposing the introduction of digital ID in the UK has gathered almost three million signatures, and many DVS providers are privately outraged at the government’s proposals.
MPs on the Home Affairs Committee launched an inquiry in June 2025 into the introduction of new forms of digital ID. At a hearing last month, the MPs were warned that a mandatory digital ID could pave the way for greater mass surveillance and digital exclusion, and would fail to deliver Starmer’s suggested benefits of reducing illegal migration or preventing people from working illegally.