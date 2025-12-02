Use of digital ID in UK achieves statutory status

The use of “trusted” digital ID software to verify your identity online in the UK has taken on a statutory footing as of 1 December.

The measures contained in the Data (Use and Access) Act, which became law in June this year, have now taken effect, introducing a formal and legally backed set of standards and governance rules with which all certified providers of digital verification services (DVS) must conform.

The move is intended to provide the public with confidence when using certified digital identity apps, through a framework that shows suppliers are considered trustworthy.

The statutory regime is also likely to underpin the UK government’s plans for a national digital ID scheme, which was announced by prime minister Keir Starmer in September, and is due to go through a consultation phase early next year.

The statutory system formalises processes that have been in place on a trial basis for some time. Suppliers of DVS tools have to conform to the government’s Digital Identities and Attributes Framework (DIATF) and associated codes that add further specifications for use cases such as right to work or right to rent checks.

Once certified, suppliers are listed on a statutory register and will be able to use a trust mark to prove their conformance for potential users. So far, 48 DVS providers who have gained DIATF certification have applied to join the register.

“This regime of standards, governance and oversight helps to ensure the public can trust digital verification services offered under it in the UK,” said John Peart, CEO of the Office for Digital Identities and Attributes (OfDIA), which oversees the framework.