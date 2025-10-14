Why Keir Starmer’s mandatory national digital ID system may be neither mandatory nor national

With nearly three million people – so far – signing an online petition against the introduction of “digital ID cards”, the government is already fighting to reclaim the initiative after prime minister Keir Starmer’s botched announcement of plans for a mandatory national digital identity scheme.

Civil service officials last week attempted to quell the second uproar of the year from private sector digital ID app providers in a behind-closed-doors meeting, while this week (Monday 13 October) new technology secretary Liz Kendall attempted to face down MPs from all parties in a House of Commons debate as they expressed their concerns and protestations at the plans.

Kendall was correct when she told MPs: “There is a lot of misinformation out there about this proposal.” But she did not acknowledge that any misinformation was largely a result of the government’s poor communication around the original announcement.

As fintech industry body Innovate Finance – a supporter of digital identity – put it: “The reaction, frankly, has been to focus on the worst-case scenario – ‘compulsory digital ID’ is being framed as an erosion of civil liberties, a gateway to mass surveillance, and a tool of digital exclusion. It’s all fear and no finesse.”

Christopher Holmes, a Conservative peer who has long been an advocate for digital identity, said: “The government’s current approach, suggesting mandatory digital ID to stop illegal immigration, is going about it in precisely the wrong way.”

Based on discussions with industry insiders, however, it may in fact be the case that Starmer’s mandatory national digital ID scheme will prove to be neither mandatory nor national.

What, exactly, will be mandatory? Starmer’s announcement seemed clear: it will be mandatory for anyone seeking a job in the UK to prove their right to work using a government digital identity app on their smartphone – with limited exemptions for those unable to do so. However, the language used in the Commons by Kendall was subtly different. She talked about “making ID checks both mandatory and digital for all employers”. Her speech tried to focus on the wider benefits of digital identity, citing the need to modernise public services and make them easier to access in a digital age. Years from now, having your ID on your phone will feel like second nature, putting more power directly into people’s hands and giving them more control over how they interact with government services. That is worth striving for Liz Kendall, technology secretary “Years from now, when we look back, I believe that having your ID on your phone will feel like second nature, putting more power directly into people’s hands and giving them more control over how they interact with government and the whole range of services. That is something worth striving for,” she said. As shadow technology secretary Julia Lopez pointed out, the previous Conservative government had already introduced mandatory right-to-work checks for employers and launched a mechanism whereby a digital identity app can be used, voluntarily, to prove an individual’s right to work in the UK. Most UK citizens will have had to prove their right to work (RTW) using physical documents such as a passport. Any apps used as part of RTW checks have to be approved through the government-backed Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF), which was given a statutory basis through the Data (Use & Access) Act (DUA), which received Royal Assent in June. Run by the Office for Digital Identities and Attributes (OfDIA), nearly 50 third-party identity service providers (IDSPs) have received approval under DIATF for their apps to be used for RTW and other statutory government checks, such as age verification or registering as a company director. Kendall confirmed to MPs that the government will bring legislation during this Parliament – so, before 2029 – for “making ID checks mandatory and digital”. She said there will not be a central database of digital identities, and there will be no sanction or penalty for people if they do not have a digital ID – only for employers that do not conduct RTW checks. The only legal change the government has proposed so far is that RTW checks will have to be conducted digitally. There will be a government digital identity app that people can use to digitally prove their right to work, but the question remains: will they be compelled to use the government app, or will any app from a DIATF-approved IDSP be acceptable?