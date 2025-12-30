Top 10 government IT stories of 2025

It has been a busy year for UK government technology, as 2025 brought many firsts. The Labour government, now firmly settled into its reign, wasted no time in making big announcements and plans this year.

From starting off the year with the launch of the AI Opportunities Action Plan, to ending with the surprising – and somewhat controversial – plan for a digital ID, the government has been busy laying the groundwork for a true tech upheaval of the public sector.

Other big tech announcements in 2025 included the launch of Labour’s first digital strategy, the Gov.uk App going live and some minor drama around Gov.uk One Login losing its certification.

Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 UK government IT stories of 2025.

1. UK government to introduce mandatory digital ID While the chat around digital ID kept the debate warm during 2025, it was something of a surprise when prime minister Keir Starmer announced in September that the government planned to introduce a digital identity scheme for all UK citizens and legal residents. The announcement caused uproar, even within government, as MPs mauled the plans, some even calling it un-British and an attack on civil liberties. If that wasn’t enough, an e-petition, calling for the scheme to be scrapped, received three million signatures, and digital identity suppliers felt undermined and caught off guard by the announcement. The government is still pressing on with its plans, through which Starmer hopes to curb illegal migration, making it compulsory for Right to Work checks by the end of the current Parliament. The photo ID will include name, date of birth, nationality and residency status information.

2. Labour announces plans to overhaul digital government Setting the stage for what was to come in 2025, the government launched its first digital strategy in January. Its blueprint for a modern digital government featured several changes, including the re-merger of the Government Digital Service (GDS) with the Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO), a new funding and spending model for government technology, and plans for a Digital Commercial Centre of Excellence to overhaul the management of technology spending. It is worth noting that there was no mention of a digital identity scheme in the strategy.

3. UK government unveils AI-fuelled industrial strategy The government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, developed by Matt Clifford, was launched with fanfare, covering 50 points to revolutionise public services and boost productivity. The plan included dedicated AI growth zones to speed up planning permission for AI-led initiatives, a dedicated AI Council and a National Data Library. Not long after the release of the AI strategy, the prime minister announced civil service reform, which includes sending AI teams into government departments to make the state “more innovative and efficient”.

4. Gov.uk One Login loses certification for digital identity trust framework While all digital identity suppliers in the UK are expected to comply with the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) if their software is to be used for any public services, the government dropped the ball on its own digital identity system. In May, Computer Weekly revealed that the government’s own Gov.uk One Login lost its certification against DIATF when its technology supplier Iproov failed to renew its DIATF compliance, automatically leading to One Login’s registration expiring.

5. Government launches Gov.uk App The public beta version of the Gov.uk App was officially launched in June 2025, allowing citizens to use government services on their mobile phones. The app, which will eventually become the front door to government services and allow users to apply for benefits, passports and book their MOT, aims to put public services in the pockets of the people.

6. Government launches GDS Local It had been coming for many years, with local government leaders being vocal that they deserved a government digital service (GDS) too, and in November 2025, it finally became a reality, as the government launched GDS Local. The local version of GDS will see councils get support from a dedicated unit to transform local digital services and allow residents to use Gov.uk Login and the Gov.uk App for local public services, as well as national ones. Alongside the dedicated unit for councils, the government also launched the Government Digital and Data Hub, an online platform where digital and data professionals in central and local government can collaborate, learn and connect.

7. Government to launch Gov.uk Wallet The government announced plans for the Gov.uk Wallet in January 2025. The wallet will eventually include several services, including a digital version of driving licences and Veteran Cards, DBS checks and reporting lost passports. In May 2025, guidance on the wallet was published, telling government departments they could “securely save a digital document” produced by them, update and remove documents, or “prove a user’s eligibility for a service using other departments’ documents”, using the app. However, its launch wasn’t without controversy, and the announcement created chaos in the digital ID sector, including leading to the industry calling on the government to amend the Data (Use and Access) Bill, which includes legislation to help the widespread use of digital identity tools supported by government data.

8. Government launches Digital Inclusion Action Plan With so many new technology initiatives, it was only fair that the government also focused on inclusion. Its Digital Inclusion Action Plan, launched in February 2025, included several initiatives aimed at boosting digital skills across the country, particularly among the elderly and low-income households. The plan focuses on driving digital inclusion together with industry and charities, with 80 local projects across the UK having received funding to reduce the digital divide.

9. Whitehall fails to recognise digital procurement challenge, says PAC It wouldn’t be a year in government IT without some criticism from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). In a report published in June 2025, the PAC criticised the government for lacking sufficient skills to effectively manage digital procurement and called for urgent reforms. The report said the government had yet to fully grasp the scale of reform needed to transform digital procurement and better leverage its buying power when dealing with technology suppliers. The Government Commercial Function spends around £14bn a year with digital suppliers, yet only 15 of its 6,000 staff are dedicated to the management of technology suppliers.