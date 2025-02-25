Government launches Digital Inclusion Action Plan

The government has launched a digital inclusion drive, aiming to upskill those in society who are left behind by digital technologies. The Digital Inclusion Action Plan includes several initiatives aimed to boost digital skills across the country, particularly among the elderly and low-income households.

Technology secretary Peter Kyle said that ensuring technology is a “widely accessible force for good” is key to ensuring it is used as a “positive catalyst for social change”.

“The technological revolution we are living in is not only transforming everyone’s lives, but is advancing at breakneck speed and will not slow down any time soon,” he said. “Leaving people behind in the process could threaten our mission to maximise technology for economic growth and better public services, which is central to our Plan for Change.”

The action plan will see the government partnering with both industry and charities to drive digital inclusion, including a partnership with the Digital Poverty Alliance to provide laptops to those who are digitally excluded.

Another partnership between government, the Good Things Foundation, Vodafone and Deloitte will see them working together to develop a charter for responsible device donation, establishing common principles for business and organsations to commit to, including increasing the number of devices businesses donate to those in need.

Google will develop a partnership with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to deliver intensive digital skills training to help adults succeed in a modern work environment.

Network providers – including Three, Sky, BT and Openreach – have also committed help with skills. Three aims to increase its digital skills programme to reach more than 270,000 people by 2030, while Sky is working with charities to provide skills training, internet connection and tech equipment. It will also donate two million gigabytes of data to around 80,000 people by 2026.

Telecoms minister Chris Bryant said that as we use digital services as part of every day life, it’s important to ensure it is not just a privilege of the wealthy or the young.

“From boosting digital skills to improving access to laptops, today we are setting out clear actions to give everyone across the UK the skills, confidence and opportunity to make the most of the digital world and thrive in our modern society,” he said.

There are already many local digital inclusion initiatives in place across the country, including in Liverpool, where the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is helping people to gain access to the internet through the provision of devices for people who cannot afford it.

The government’s action plan aims to ensure every local authority has access to and can bid for government funding for inclusion projects in their area.

Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotherham said that the government’s initiative means “taking a giant step forward in closing the digital divide, giving individuals the tools they need to succeed and thrive – whether that’s through education, employment or improving their everyday lives”.

According to the government, figures show that 1.6 million people in the UK are currently living offline, either due to a lack of devices, connection of skills to get online, and that one in four struggle to use online services.