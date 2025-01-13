Metro mayors face similar digitisation challenges to banks, but lack their resources

The UK’s Metropolitan mayors all want digital transformation decisions to be made locally, but there’s a lack of understanding in areas such as the time and money required to turn ideas into reality.

These regions face a similar challenge in replacing legacy systems to that faced by banks over the past decade, but lack the same skills and financial resources.

According to research of the 12 mayoral manifestos by IT services firm CGI, the regional leaders, who represent about half the UK population, are all in full agreement that digital transformation decisions need to be made locally.

Tara McGeehan, UK and Australia president at CGI, which is heavily involved in the UK public sector, said: “These regions are a long way from Whitehall, and therefore from a priority point of view, in the general understanding of what’s going on out in the regions, having mayors who have more vertical interest is a lot more sensible than having all decisions out of London.”

CGI researched the manifestos of metropolitan leaders in Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, East Midlands, Greater London, North East, South Yorkshire, Tees Valley, West of England, West Midlands, York and North Yorkshire, and West Yorkshire.

“We’ve got lots of interesting mayors now, and I think what they’ve all got in common is an opportunity to listen harder to their local people and perhaps make a difference – technology forms a major part,” she said. “To different extents, they have all worked that out.”

But McGeehan questioned whether there’s an “equivalent understanding” of the skills needed, the investment required and the time it takes to do the work.

Legacy in the IT rooms The challenge of understanding the costs and time it will take to transform local services digitally is deepened by the “elephant in the room”, which, according to McGeehan, is that much of the IT used in local government is “very, very old”. “The current legacy IT environment doesn’t lend itself to digitisation,” she said, adding that there are examples of local government introducing digital services, which are in fact little more than “putting a digital wrapper around an existing service”. “In my experience, it takes a long time to get new IT, and therefore you hang onto it and sweat the assets for a long time,” said McGeehan. “A lot of the systems that exist don’t lend themselves very well to a bright, new digital future. And maybe councils want to put a skin over it and call it digital, but actually it’s not all.” Read more about digitisation in metropolitan regions Full-fibre investment helps tackle digital exclusion in Greater Manchester.

Mayor launches London Privacy Register for smart city information.

Mayor launches digital inclusion pilot for offline Londoners. For many years, banks had a similar approach to overcoming the roadblock to digitisation created by their legacy systems. Fintech and a huge amount of investment overcame this, but local government lacks the skills and resources of big banks. She added that the legacy systems mean regions cannot apply any principles of artificial intelligence or any kind of digital transformation, because they are stuck with methods of transporting data between many different systems. The CGI research also revealed a lack of understanding of data protection, with just half of Metropolitan region manifestos addressing data sovereignty “It’s a hard topic to get your head around and really think about,” said McGeehan. “It’s about where your data lives and not letting your data go off the shores, because it could potentially be misused elsewhere. It’s around cyber security and protecting your estate, and that is abstract.”