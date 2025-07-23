VodafoneThree enhances connectivity, digital learning in Wales

As VodafoneThree delivers high-capacity mobile coverage for eventgoers at the Royal Welsh Show, it has announced a partnership with Newbridge on Wye Church in Wales School to inspire the next generation of digital creators.

Described as “the pinnacle event in the British agricultural calendar”, the Royal Welsh Show offers four-days of livestock and equine competitions, with entries travelling from within Wales and around the UK.

Activities including forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink, and a 12-hour programme each day of entertainment, attractions and displays.

Building on last year’s success in connectivity – where Three’s temporary mast delivered average 5G speeds of 258.57 Mbps on the showground – the 2025 event will mark the first time VodafoneThree delivers connectivity as one network.

Vodafone’s permanent masts on-site and Three’s scalable network service will look to deliver “robust” coverage to over 200,000 visitors, exhibitors and organisers.

The digital skills initiative is designed to highlight VodafoneThree’s long-term commitment to digital inclusion in rural communities, and forms part of the operator’s broader commitment to tackle the digital divide by boosting connectivity and promoting digital inclusion across rural communities.

Services were delivered by Three Discovery, the digital skills initiative from Three UK.

As part of a day of activities, Three Discovery delivered a series of hands-on workshops covering stop motion animation, digital posters and movie making, tailored to pupils from Reception through to Year 6. To further support the school’s digital journey, Three UK donated tablets, ensuring pupils can continue developing their creativity and tech skills well beyond the day.

“Digital skills and reliable connectivity go hand in hand, and both are essential for rural Wales,” said Aled Rhys Jones, chief executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society. “I’m delighted to see VodafoneThree continuing to support rural connectivity, not just by supporting the show itself, but by investing in our local schools and young people. This kind of long-term commitment to rural infrastructure and digital inclusion is exactly what communities like ours need.”

Samantha Williams, headteacher at Newbridge on Wye Church in Wales School, said: “Our pupils absolutely loved the Discovery workshops. They were fun, interactive and full of creativity. The donation of iPads is a wonderful bonus and will make a real difference in the classroom.”

Nicki Lyons, VodafoneThree chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer, added: “We’re proud to help bring future-facing tech into the classroom – and better connectivity to rural communities. Access to fast, reliable mobile coverage shouldn’t stop at the edge of a city. That’s why we’re continuing to invest in rural network infrastructure and digital skills programmes that make a real difference.

“Whether it’s donating devices to local schools or delivering high-capacity coverage at major rural events, our teams are focused on making sure VodafoneThree delivers exactly what’s needed, where it matters most – all in support of our purpose to connect every nation and every community, in every corner of the UK.”