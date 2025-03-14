Digital connectivity becomes catalyst for thriving farming in Wales

Agriculture has always accounted for a huge part in the Welsh economy and major investment across South West Wales – part of the £25m digital infrastructure programme in the Swansea Bay City Deal – is now helping to narrow the digital divide between urban and rural areas in a boost for agriculture and remote communities.

Funded by the UK government, Welsh government, public sector and the private sector, the Swansea Bay City Deal will see what is described as an “unprecedented” investment of up to £1.3bn across a portfolio of nine headline programmes and projects delivering a total of 36 individual projects throughout South West Wales.

The project is led by four local authorities – Carmarthenshire Council, Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire Council and Swansea Council – together with the Swansea Bay and Hywel Dda University Health Boards, Swansea University, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, and private sector partners.

The ambition of the Swansea Bay City Deal partners is to deliver key benefits to the region over a 15-year period with the programmes and projects based on three key themes: economic acceleration; life science and well-being; and energy, smart manufacturing and digital.

Investing in high-speed broadband in rural communities across Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Swansea is seen as helping the introduction of internet of things (IoT) technology to benefit businesses, including farms.

With the rise of IoT in agriculture paired with the increased pressures to reduce waste and meet sustainability goals, access to high-speed internet will be critical for seamlessly connecting these technologies. A dedicated rural workstream is committed to delivering high-quality connectivity to places where the cost of connecting homes and businesses would otherwise be too high for commercial investment alone to be viable.

Such technology could help farmers to monitor crops, livestock, machinery and environmental conditions remotely and in real time, potentially leading to improved decision-making, resource efficiency and cost savings.

The programme has also developed the Better Broadband Infill Project, and a commercial partner is now being sought to build a gigabit-capable network to serve rural communities with broadband speeds of less than 30Mbp, which are not already in existing commercial plans or interventions such as the UK government’s Project Gigabit programme.

Supporting initiatives are regarded as a key aspect of the digital infrastructure programme’s rural workstream. The £5bn scheme was introduced in 2021 with the aim of accelerating the UK’s recovery from Covid-19; boosting high-growth sectors such as tech and the creative industries; and levelling up the country, spreading wealth and creating jobs across the country.

On its launch, the scheme was designed to prioritise areas with slow connections that would otherwise be left behind in commercial broadband companies’ plans and give rural communities access to the fastest internet on the market, helping to grow the economy.

Local digital champions in the Swansea Bay City Deal are on board to ensure communities are aware of when applications for Project Gigabit voucher schemes are being accepted. In addition, the regional programme team and Local Authority Broadband Engagement Officers are monitoring progress of both commercial broadband roll-out and delivery of Project Gigabit through data analysis, which is a critical part of the team’s work, and has informed where the programme needs to direct its capital funding to ensure it connects as many homes and businesses as possible

“As we look to a future where every industry, including agriculture, is seamlessly integrated into the digital economy, rural digital connectivity plays a pivotal role,” said Rob Stewart, chair of the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Joint Committee.

“The Swansea Bay City Deal digital infrastructure programme’s approach of working together with both the public and private sectors, alongside the UK and Welsh governments, is providing vital support to ensure that farmers and rural communities are equipped with the tools needed to overcome the challenges of transitioning to an increasingly connected world.”

Rhys Jones, of Arwain DGC, an organisation looking to prevent the spread of antimicrobial resistance in animals and the environment in Wales, added: “Rural connectivity is essential for long-term economic growth. When rural areas have access to reliable high-speed internet, it opens up a world of opportunities and empowers rural communities to become more resilient in the face of future challenges.

“By collaboratively supporting investment in rural network connectivity, it will help to enhance livestock health, raise production efficiencies and harness the future economic sustainability of local Welsh farmers. Innovation and technology will be invaluable to secure the reputation of Welsh agriculture as leaders in animal health and welfare.”