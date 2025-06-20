ITS wins dark fibre contract to boost Carmarthenshire connectivity

As activity ramps up for the £1.3bn project funded by the UK government, Welsh government, public sector and the private sector, the Swansea Bay City Deal has awarded full-fibre services operator and provider ITS a £3.5m contract to supply dark fibre to enhance public sector connectivity across Carmarthenshire.

The Swansea Bay City Deal project is intended to boost the regional economy of its catchment area by at least £1.8bn, while generating more than 9,000 jobs over its 15-year lifespan. Its Digital Infrastructure Programme will deliver a total of 36 individual projects throughout South West Wales. Programmes and projects are based on key themes such as economic acceleration, life science and well-being, energy, smart manufacturing and digital.

In August 2024, the Swansea Bay City Region appointed Virgin Media O2 Business to build a dedicated dark fibre network to 36 public sector sites in Swansea’s city area and Neath Port Talbot, looking to provide a broadband boost to projects across Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Swansea. Due for completion in December 2025, the dark fibre network is designed to improve connectivity for local authorities, healthcare and education partners in the region, enhancing health and education-based research and development.

The infrastructure is attributed with being able to future-proof the digital capabilities of the Welsh Ambulance Service University Trust, Swansea Bay University Health Board, Hywel Dda Health Board, Swansea University, the University of Wales, Trinity St David, and the three local authorities – Neath Port Talbot, Swansea and Carmarthenshire.

The contract will see ITS move into South Wales for the first time, aligning with the programme’s goal to create a smart region ready to innovate and adopt emerging technologies, ensuring “an inclusive digital landscape that meets everyone’s needs”.

ITS’s entire full-fibre network is built on XGS-PON technology, and in what is said to be a UK-first, it has trialled dedicated internet access over 50G-PON in both lab and live business environments. This is claimed to have marked a significant milestone for the UK fibre market, offering a more sustainable and efficient way to deliver ultra-fast services using existing fibre infrastructure and reducing the need for additional equipment.

The investment will serve 41 dark fibre connections across 34 strategic public sector sites in Carmarthenshire, connecting education, health and local authorities. The project includes key partners Carmarthenshire County Council, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Coleg Sir Gar.

In addition to securing the contract award, ITS will invest in a wholesale full-fibre network that mirrors the dark fibre route and extends beyond it to pass more than 2,800 businesses. This private investment will enable access to gigabit-capable services, significantly enhancing the area’s digital infrastructure.

The network will connect sites and datacentres to store, move and share large quantities of data to improve the collaboration between these organisations, enabling them to use technology and applications such as artificial intelligence, and share and analyse data in real time. It will also aim to underpin new ways of working and offer the capability more data-driven decision making, having the capacity to flexibly meet the evolving needs of the sectors and the delivery of modern public services.

“We are thrilled to have been successful in this tender process, which will see us play a pivotal role in transforming the area’s digital landscape,” said ITS chief executive Daren Baythorpe. “As our first public sector contract in South Wales, this is a fantastic milestone for us, and one that will provide the foundation for a connected future for the region, driving innovation and prosperity for the entire community … This type of innovation aligns perfectly with the Digital Infrastructure Programme’s objectives, providing a platform for economic growth and bridging the digital divide.”

Digital Champions in each local authority will work with industry, government and poorly connected communities to support the delivery of the programme at a local level, prioritising digital inclusion, tackling inequalities and limiting environmental impact.

“This announcement marks a significant advancement in equipping our public sector services to meet future demands,” added Philip Hughes, cabinet member for organisation and workforce at Carmarthenshire County Council. “By aligning with the Digital Infrastructure Programme’s objectives, this project will underpin the expanding needs of digital services in our communities, which rely on having effective, secure and high-capacity infrastructure.”