Liverpool launches community AI charter

Liverpool has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) and data charter, created by residents, to drive use of data and AI in the region.

The Community Charter on Data and AI has been created by a residents’ assembly, funded by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, and sets out how public data can be used and shared responsibly.

The aim is to improve public services, including healthcare, by enhancing data sharing between organisations and supporting the development of AI for public benefit, as part of the city’s mayor’s AI for Good initiative.

Liverpool City Region cabinet member for innovation Liam Robinson said he is grateful for the “time and effort that residents put into the development of this Community Charter for Data and AI”.

“The charter sets out for us how we need to work with data and AI, and provides a strong basis to build from,” he said. “We have already begun to use this as part of our work on data and AI as we implement the mayor’s commitment to AI for Good.”

The initiative sets out 11 guiding principles to help organisations such as NHS trusts and civic health innovation labs to use their data in the way the public wants and can benefit from.

This includes ensuring any data-sharing adheres to the UK General Data Protection Regulation; guaranteeing accountability at all levels be transparent in how data is used, collected and implemented; and prioritising inclusivity around the development of data and AI innovation.

Commenting on the launch, residents’ assembly member Charley Day, who was one of the residents helping to create the charter, said: “I hope the assembly has eased concerns about how data and AI is used in the region and public services. There is a lot of scepticism surrounding the topic, but it is becoming the norm across the world, so to show residents the benefits of how it is used can hopefully allow a better and more comfortable incorporation into the region and its services.

“I also hope that it has a beneficial impact in the region. The assembly showed me that the people who are delivering this project really care about what the residents think and feel, and so hopefully it can be incorporated in a way that aligns with the set of principles that were established to improve local services, without losing elements of human touch totally.”



Liverpool has invited government, business and health system partners to sign the charter, and commit to using it in any data or AI projects.

As part of the launch, it has also started a podcast called AI & us: The future in our hands, which explores how AI is shaping everyday life and could help build a better future.

The residents’ assembly is hosted by the Civic Health Innovation Labs at the University of Liverpool.